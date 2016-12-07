Dallas

December 7, 2016 8:18 PM

Suspect in Dallas killed by officer trying to serve warrant

By Mitch Mitchell

DALLAS

A suspect was fatally shot by an officer during a warrant operation Wednesday afternoon in downtown Dallas.

State and local task force members assigned to the Drug Enforcement Administration were conducting a warrant operation in the 1500 block of Commerce Street at about 1:30 p.m., Dallas police said.

A Duncanville officer fired shots. No task force officers were injured, Dallas police said.

The Dallas Police Department’s special investigations are investigating the shooting.

