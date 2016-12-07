Suspect in Dallas killed by officer trying to serve warrant

A suspect was fatally shot by an officer during a warrant operation Wednesday afternoon in downtown Dallas.
State and local task force members assigned to the Drug Enforcement Administration were conducting a warrant operation in the 1500 block of Commerce Street at about 1:30 p.m., Dallas police said.
A Duncanville officer fired shots. No task force officers were injured, Dallas police said.
The Dallas Police Department’s special investigations are investigating the shooting.
Mitch Mitchell: 817-390-7752, @mitchmitchel3
Comments