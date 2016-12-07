Dallas sub teacher arrested after sex with at least one student

A Dallas ISD substitute teacher has been arrested because she had a sexual relationship with at least one high school student, WFAA reported.
A woman called Dallas ISD police in October after she found illicit text messages between her son and his substitute teacher, Fallon Hunt, according to an arrest warrant affidavit WFAA obtained.
The student told police that he had sex with Hunt multiple times in April and May 2015, just before he graduated, WFAA reported. Hunt was covering for a teacher on medical leave at Justin Kimball High School in Oak Cliff.
Police found text messages on Hunt’s phone suggesting an inappropriate relationship between her and the student, as well as photos of another high school student, WFAA reported. She was charged with improper relationship between educator and student, and was still under investigation Wednesday for possible additional charges.
