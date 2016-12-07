Police shoot burglary suspect after chase from Lewisville to Dallas

A 48-year-old burglary suspect was shot after leading three police departments on a chase overnight Tuesday and Wednesday from Lewisville to Dallas and firing at officers.
Lewisville police responded to a burglary call at Regal Buffet, a Chinese food restaurant, off Interstate 35E just before midnight Tuesday, a news release said.
Witnesses told authorities that a man broke into the closed restaurant and then fled in a truck. A nearby officer tried to stop him, leading officers on a chase south on I-35E, according to a police news release.
At the Regency Hotel off I-635 in Dallas, the suspect got out of his vehicle and fled on foot, police said.
Lewisville and Farmers Branch police followed the suspect into the hotel, where he fired at least one shot at the officers.
A Dallas officer responding to the call located the suspect, who then fired his weapon again. The officer fired back, striking the suspect, police said.
The suspect, whose name was not immediately available, was taken into custody and taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
No officers were injured.
WFAA reported that an unknown amount of money, believed to have been stolen from the restaurant, was found scattered near the hotel.
Azia Branson: 817-390-7547, @aziabranson
Comments