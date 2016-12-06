Family: Brian Loncar’s heart ‘gave out too soon’ after daughter’s suicide

Brian Loncar’s heart “gave out too soon” after his teenage daughter committed suicide late last month, his family wrote in an obituary posted online Tuesday.
The lengthy tribute described the Dallas personal injury lawyer as a savvy businessman — he filmed flashy commercials and billed himself as “The Strong Arm” — but also as a passionate father of five children who once traded in a glitzy Mercedes for a green Suburban.
Loncar, 56, was found dead in his office Sunday morning, two days after his 16-year-old daughter’s funeral.
His cause of death is still listed as “unexplained,” police said, but his family was told he probably suffered a heart attack, according to the Dallas Morning News.
“A little over a week ago Brian's miracle baby, Grace, took her own life,” Loncar’s obituary said. “As a result, Brian's tremendous heart that carried his family and friends gave out too soon. The stress and pain of losing a child was too much for his heart to bear.”
His memorial service is scheduled for 1 p.m. Friday at Munger Place Church in Dallas.
In his obituary, his family said he was a man “with deep fits of passion that could bring him up or down.”
“A lot of people with depressive issues use that as an excuse for failure, a reason why the game is setup against them,” the obituary said. “Not Brian. He used those intense feelings as fuel. He used them as a catalyst for change.”
As an undergraduate at DePauw University, Loncar bought a vending machine and rigged it so that it could sell beer, raising the prices and reaping the profits, his family wrote.
He ran a coffee business in law school, and then owned a painting and roofing company after graduation.
In 1988, he started his law firm Loncar & Associates “with little more than a card table and a phone,” before growing the business to about 200 employees across 11 cities.
“Brian took big risks,” his obituary said. “He knew what it took to be successful and always knew that if he stumbled, he could dust himself off and do it again.”
As for his commercials, the effect was intentional.
“He did away with the traditional boring attorney ads and spiced them up with action packed TV spots,” the obituary said. “Brian sought to make people remember him with his commercials, and he did. The “Strong Arm” is known by all!”
Ryan Osborne: 817-390-7684, @RyanOsborneFWST
Comments