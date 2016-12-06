Dallas ‘Strong Arm’ lawyer Brian Loncar’s memorial set for Friday

Brian Loncar, prominent Dallas lawyer, will be buried one week after his daughter was laid to rest.
Loncar, who billed himself as “The Strong Arm” in well-known North Texas TV commercials, died Sunday, two days after his teenage daughter’s funeral. His memorial service is scheduled for 1 p.m. Friday at Munger Place Church, according to the Dallas Morning News, with visitation at Sparkman Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery from noon to 7 p.m. Thursday. The burial will be private, the newspaper reported.
The manner and cause of Loncar’s death are still under investigation, police said, and his case is listed as an “unexplained death” pending toxicology test results. Family members told the Dallas Morning News that they were told that Loncar’s death was probably caused by a heart attack, but that hasn’t been confirmed by authorities.
Police responded to his law offices shortly after 9:30 a.m. Sunday at Loncar & Associates in the 400 block of South Cesar Chavez Boulevard.
A man later identified as Loncar, 56, was found unresponsive in the front seat of a vehicle that was parked in front of his law office, police said.
He was taken to Baylor University Medical Center at Dallas, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
His daughter, 16-year-old Grace Loncar, committed suicide Nov. 25 after bouts with depression. She was a junior at Booker T. Washington High School in Dallas.
