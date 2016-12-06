Firefighters injured battling blaze near Fair Park in Dallas

Two firefighters were injured battling a two-story blaze in Dallas early Tuesday, Fox 4 News tweeted.
The Dallas Fire Department responded around 3 a.m. to the 2900 block of South Boulevard, near Fair Park, a department tweet said.
NBC DFW reported that one firefighter suffered minor burn injuries to his face and another injured his shoulder trying to break through a fence to get around the house.
Both firefighters were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Officials said there were three occupants inside the home but all managed to escape without any reported injuries, according to NBC DFW.
2 #Dallas #firefighters injured while battling a large house fire near Fair Park. @DanGodwinFOX4 live with the latest @GoodDayFox4 @FOX4 pic.twitter.com/XvnXhTrtAU— FOX4Terry (@FOX4Terry) December 6, 2016
Azia Branson: 817-390-7547, @aziabranson
