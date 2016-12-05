Affidavit: Arlington man cut woman, raped her with tire iron in Dallas

An Arlington man is accused of raping a woman with a tire iron after he cut her in the neck and tied her up in the trunk of his car, according to an arrest warrant affidavit obtained by the Dallas Morning News.
Jerolme Abernathy, 38, remained in the Dallas County Jail on Monday night with his bail set at $100,000. He faces a charge of aggravated sexual assault, according to jail records.
He was arrested Saturday, the Morning News reported.
According to an arrest warrant affidavit, the alleged rape happened Nov. 17 after Abernathy arranged to pay the woman for oral sex and met her in South Dallas.
He drove the woman to a secluded area, the Morning News reported, before cutting her neck and cutting off her clothes.
Abernathy then zip tied her hands and legs and shoved her in his trunk, the affidavit said.
After a few hours, he put the woman in his back seat, where he used what appeared to be a tire iron to rape her, the affidavit said.
The incident happened in the 4400 block of Rock Quarry Road.
A 911 caller reported the incident, and police identified Abernathy from surveillance photos and his vehicle description, the Morning News reported.
He told investigators that he spent several hours with the woman, according to the affidavit, but he denied raping her.
Abernathy had previously been convicted of burglary of a habitation in Dallas County, according to online records. In Tarrant County, he was arrested last year on a misdemeanor drug possession charge.
Ryan Osborne
