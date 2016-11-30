Former Dallas Chief David Brown takes role with ABC News

After 33 years with the Dallas Police Department, former Chief David Brown will take on a new role as a contributor for ABC News, the network announced Wednesday.
Beginning Jan. 1, Brown will report on issues such as economic inequality, policing, social justice and race relations, ABC News said in its announcement.
“He understands very well the demands of the job and the frustrations felt by minority communities across the U.S.,” James Goldston, president of ABC News, said in a press release.
Brown, who retired in October, became well-known as the face of the department and community in July when a gunman fatally shot five Dallas law enforcement officers after a peaceful protest against police brutality.
“Chief Brown became a vital voice to help his community heal, and his leadership and powerful voice have resonated throughout the nation,” Goldston said in the news release.
Azia Branson: 817-390-7547, @aziabranson
