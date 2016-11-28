Report: Ohio State suspect stayed in Dallas refugee shelter in 2014

The suspect in a knife attack at Ohio State University on Monday briefly stayed at a Dallas refugee shelter in 2014, WFAA-TV reported.
Abdul Razak Ali Artan, a Somalia native accused of injuring 11 people Monday, arrived in Dallas from Pakistan with his mother and siblings in June 2014, according to NBC 5.
The family stayed at a government-sponsored Catholic Charities of Dallas shelter for 23 days, the TV station reported.
“We gave them aid and comfort and some shelter as part of the government resettlement program,” Dave Woodyard, CEO of Catholic Charities of Dallas, told NBC 5.
Artan on Monday crashed his car into pedestrians before slashing students with a butcher knife, police said, according to USA Today. He was fatally shot within a minute by an Ohio State campus police officer, the New York Times reported.
Artan was reportedly a logistics management major at Ohio State. Authorities were still investigating whether the attack might have been an act of terrorism, according to the New York Times.
All of the victims Monday were expected to survive. One patient was in critical condition.
Their injuries included “stab wounds” and “injury by motor vehicle,” the university said in a statement.
Shortly before Monday’s attack, Artan ranted on his Facebook page that he had reached a “boiling point,” NBC News reported.
“America! Stop interfering with other countries, especially Muslim Ummah [community]. We are not weak. We are not weak, remember that,” his post said.
