Frisco student dies in crash, police seek information

By Susan McFarland

A 16-year-old Frisco student died in a crash late Saturday after the vehicle he was riding in veered off the road and struck a pole and police are asking the public for helping finding the cause.

Anjealo Santos, of Little Elm, died at 11:11 p.m. in the 1700 block of Panther Creek Parkway in Frisco, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner.

Santos was a student at Lone Star High School in Frisco, according to a Frisco police statement.

The driver of the vehicle, also 16, was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

No charges had been filed as of Sunday.

Frisco police are urging anyone with additional information to call 972-292-6010 referencing CS# 16112287. Tips also can be sent anonymously by text to 847411 (tip411).

