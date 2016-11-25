Dallas

Teen hospitalized, cat found dead in Kaufman County house fire

By Azia Branson

KAUFMAN COUNTY

A teen was transported to the hospital and a cat was found dead after a fire broke out in a Kaufman County home Friday.

Around 12:30 a.m., almost 25 firefighters responded to a call for a house fire in College Mound, about 40 miles east of Dallas, according to a tweet from the College Mound Fire Department.

Three residents were in the home when the fire started but all escaped with minimal injuries. A teen resident was flown to a nearby hospital for smoke inhalation, the tweet said.

The family dog was able to escape along with the residents but first responders found their cat dead inside the home.

The home was severely damaged and the cause of the fire is under investigation, a tweet from the department said.

