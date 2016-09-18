Vehicle in Dallas carjacking recovered, but 3-month-old inside still missing

Dallas Police say a 3-month-old baby is still missing after being taken inside a car after it was carjacked.
Around 11:30 p.m. Thursday, Kelton Small was last seen inside a gray 2004 Nissan Altima on the 3900 block of Altoona Drive in Dallas.
The car has since been recovered, but the child has not.
A woman who claimed to be a relative of Small called WFAA Saturday, saying the child is still missing.
She said Small’s mom was the driver of the car before it was carjacked.
Police are asking anyone with information to call 911 or (214) 671-4268.
