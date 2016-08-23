Predicting teams’ records, playoff chances

When high school football fans wake up Thursday, there will be the unbridled excitement of anticipation. The hopes and dreams of winning a football state championship in Texas will dominate the thinking.
Work productivity could be a problem.
Thursday marks the beginning of the 2016 high school football season. The grind of the offseason, spring season and fall camp finally come to an end. Now, it counts.
It’s also time for us to release fearless forecasts for each of our coverage teams.
Carroll (8-2) – This has a chance to be 9-1 or 10-0 if a couple of things fall together for the Dragons. First, senior quarterback Mason Holmes must stay healthy. Second, a couple of the untested skill players need to evolve into difference makers or one of their transfers (see our Carroll football preview) becomes that difference maker. There’s no question the defense is there for this team. We’re going to play it conservative for now.
Playoffs: Yes
Colleyville Heritage (8-2) – Panthers fans may not recognize this team when it opens Friday against Aledo on Friday night. Quarterback Cam Roane has a big arm. There are plenty of offensive weapons. The defense – especially the front – probably needs a couple of weeks to find its place. But come October, this is going to be a very good group.
Playoffs: Yes
Grapevine (8-2) – Now, maybe you’re wondering how Grapevine and Colleyville Heritage can finish with the same record. Well, there is a way that can happen. The major weakness with Randy Jackson’s team is at wide receiver. The trouble games for the Mustangs are going to be Abilene Cooper and Colleyville Heritage.
Playoffs: Yes
Justin Northwest (6-4) – If you give Bill Poe this record after a 1-9 2015, he would be ecstatic. This is probably the mystery team in the area because there are some really intriguing pieces, especially quarterback Prince Mavula. If the running game really turns around, then the Texans can play past the first weekend of November.
Playoffs: Yes
Keller (5-5) – It’s a bizarre thing with the Indians because they went 6-4 in 2015 and missed the playoffs. They could go 5-5 and get into the playoffs because they’re in a district where they’re going to be good enough to beat a couple of other teams who have traditionally struggled.
Playoffs: Yes
Keller Central (5-5) – A returning quarterback – Reese Robertson – is always a good start to hopes for an upcoming season. But if you know the Chargers, they’re capable of the unexpected both ways. Look at how they upset Denton Guyer in 2015. Their make or break is probably going to be the Keller Timber Creek game on Oct. 28.
Playoffs: No
Keller Fossil Ridge (7-3) – Tony Baccarini never has to worry about athletes in his program. He has them. Moving Max Akin from wide receiver to quarterback could make this team really explosive. They should challenge Abilene for the District 3-6A championship.
Playoffs: Yes
Keller Timber Creek (5-5) -- Like it or not, the game is about offense. This is probably Kevin Golden’s best offensive team since he started the program in 2010. The Falcons defense is very inexperienced. But we just have this feeling that by the time the season rolls into October, this group will be better. Their season will come down to the Keller Central meeting on Oct. 28.
Playoffs: Yes
Northwest Eaton (3-7) – You have to be impressed with the 2015 junior varsity squad that went 9-1. There are solid up and coming players in quarterback Riley Taylor and running back Titus Swen. But the offensive and defensive lines will probably have to go through many teachable moments.
Playoffs: No
Northwest Nelson (4-6) – Even though realignment put the Bobcats in a pretty tough spot – Carroll, Euless Trinity and Flower Mound Marcus – making the playoffs is not impossible. Travis Pride’s team just has to win the right games. The season depends on how much this defense grows up.
Playoffs: No
Comments