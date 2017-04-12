Dragons pitcher to become family’s next Razorback

Kole Ramage has been one of the area’s best pitchers over the last few years, and Southlake Carroll baseball coach Larry Vucan said the senior’s pedigree has really paid off.
Ramage has signed to play college baseball with the University of Arkansas and said he chose to become a Razorback because it is a family tradition.
“Arkansas is who I grew up watching all my life,” Ramage said. “It is where both of my parents went to college, as well as my brother right now. Also, the atmosphere and facilities at Arkansas are the best in the nation.”
His high school coach says he’s ready for the next level.
“Kole brings us leadership through experience,” Vucan said. “He has pitched and performed at a high level in important games since he was a sophomore. He has a high emotional intelligence and combines that with a great competitive spirit and attitude. He has a lot of talent, and we are very lucky to have him.”
Vucan said he will continue to rely on Ramage to provide leadership throughout the remainder of the season.
“Because of that experience, he gives our team a great sense of confidence every time he hits the field,” Vucan said. “He has the respect of the team and especially this group, which has only three varsity returners. We rely on him to set the tone for practices and leadership.”
Ramage, a first-team all-district selection last season, said that he is pleased with the way thing are unfolding so far in 2017.
“I believe our season is turning into what we thought we could be early this season,” Ramage said. “We knew we could be good and I think that belief is what has carried us, as well as the raw talent we have at every position. So all in all, our season is very good so far.”
Ramage is a member of the National Honor Society and played on the football team, where he holds the school record for the longest field goal in school history at 55 yards.
Ramage said his objectives for this season are to surpass his personal and team accomplishments from last season.
“My personal goals for this year are to be first-team all district as well at all-state,” Ramage said. “The team goals would be winning district and playing all the way to Round Rock (where the state tournament is held).”
To have a good run in the postseason, Ramage said it will take a few things.
“We need to be consistent in every game as well as continue to be dominant in pitching, on defense and on offense,” Ramage said.
