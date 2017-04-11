Panthers standout’s name doesn’t bring added pressure

There can be a lot of pressure when your father is a former professional baseball player, but for Colleyville Heritage shortstop/pitcher Bobby Witt, Jr., he could not be more happy.
Coach Alan McDougal said that Witt is not only great at what he does on the field, but is also the kind of player that is good for the Panthers baseball team.
“Bobby is recognized as one of the top players of his age in the country,” McDougal said. “He embraces this and tries every day to validate that distinction. He wants to maximize his opportunities with this game. He does an excellent job of trying to make each day his best day. Along with that, he helps others reach their aspirations as well. He is a great teammate.”
“I’m super pumped for this season and can’t wait for this ride,” Witt said. “This season for us has been going very well, and this team has a lot of talent— so this year is gonna be a fun one for us.”
Witt said he tries to bring “lots of energy to the team and the game and try to keep everyone’s heads up and bring a positive attitude and show my love for the game.”
Bobby Witt, Sr., played 16 years in the majors and won 104 games for the Texas Rangers.
Witt said that he feels very fortunate that his father pitched in the majors, but added that he does not feel that he needs to try to fill his old man’s shoes.
“Having a dad as a former professional baseball player is a real privilege and I’m incredibly blessed,” Witt said. “But I really don’t think there is to much pressure on me personally. I no doubt have high expectations from my dad and my peers, so that’s one thing I’ve got to live up to, but I just go out every day and give it my all and work as hard I can and play my game. I don’t let any of the distractions off-field get to my head; I just play my game.”
Witt said he has a couple of objectives for this season, both on and off the field.
“My goal for the season is just to really improve from last season both on the field with my play and off the field with my teammates and being a leader,” Witt said. “Our team goal is obviously to win our school a state championship and to win district, but it starts with little things—winning one game at a time and playing game by game day by day.”
Comments