Mustangs duo spells trouble for the rest of Texas

The Grapevine boys baseball team was at the top of the District 8-5A standings following Grapevine’s sweep of Birdville last week and appears to be in a rhythm that could spell trouble for the rest of Class 5A.
Two big reasons the Mustangs have enjoyed such early season success are first baseman Joseph Leal and second baseman London Green.
Both were first-team all-district selections in 2016 and anchor a strong defensive infield for Grapevine, which is ranked 11th in the state in 5A according to TexasHighSchoolBaseball.com.
Coach Steve Hutcherson said he could not ask for much more from Green and Leal, but said that things did not actually get off to the kind of start either player had hoped for.
“The funny part about relying on them so much is that really early in the season, they all had their own struggles,” Hutcherson said. “So the game somewhat humbled them a little, and now they are all playing better and when they feel good and play well, our team tends to feel good and play well.”
Hutcherson added, “They just didn’t start as well offensively as they both would have liked, and Joe battled a hurt knee for several games.”
Hutcherson said that both players are competing at a high level and said that he is confident that Grapevine will reap the benefits.
“London is one of the best athletes I’ve ever had the chance to coach, and Joe is one of the most level-headed kids as well as being very humble and hard-working,” Hutcherson said.
Grapevine and Colleyville Heritage were tied for first place in the district standings heading into this week’s games and will square off at the end of April for what could determine the district championship.
The Mustangs hosted Fort Worth Dunbar on Tuesday night and will travel to Dunbar at 7:30 p.m. Friday to play the Wildcats in the second game of the series.
