All aboard for Thomas the Tank in Grapevine

On March 31 and April 1, 2, 7, 8 and 9, hop aboard the Grapevine Vintage Railroad for Day Out With Thomas: The Friendship Tour 2017.
The tour, presented by Fisher-Price, offers children and their families the opportunity to take a ride with Thomas the Tank Engine, star of the Thomas & Friends series.
Little engineers and their families are invited to take a 25-minute ride on their favorite engine; meet Sir Topham Hatt, controller of the railway; and enjoy arts and crafts, a train tables exhibit, a petting zoo, storytelling and live music.
The tour, in its 22nd year, will make 38 stops across the U.S. and Canada and is expected to welcome nearly one million passengers in 2017.
Since Thomas the Tank Engine left the depot more than 70 years ago, this engine and his Island of Sodor friends have chugged their way into the hearts of millions. Based on The Railway Series of classic stories, Thomas & Friends teaches life lessons of friendship, exploration and cooperation.
Trains depart every 45 minutes beginning at 9 a.m. The last train departs at 5:15 p.m. on Fridays and 6 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. The Grapevine Vintage Railroad is located at 705 S. Main St.
Ticket prices vary due to event schedule. Tickets are required for everyone ages 24 months and up. Passengers under 24 months are not required to have a ticket but must ride in an adult’s lap. Advanced purchase is recommended due to the popularity of this event. Tickets can be purchased by calling 866-468-7630.
Day Out with Thomas is a collaboration between the Museum of the American Railroad and the Grapevine Vintage Railroad in Historic Downtown Grapevine. Proceeds from the event go toward historic rail preservation. The event introduces a new generation of train enthusiasts to rail travel and the importance of rail preservation. For more information, visit www.HistoricTrains.org.
