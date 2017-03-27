Micro-regional Italian cuisine restaurant coming to Grapevine

Kristopher and Kelly Colig enjoy nothing better than sharing dishes around the kitchen in their Flower Mound home.
They decided to take their love of good food and the family experience, and will be opening a micro-regional Italian cuisine restaurant called San Daniele on Main Street in Historic Downtown Grapevine that features the family experience.
Appearing before the Grapevine City Council Feb. 21 to ask for approval, Kristopher said the modern Italian fare would be the co-star but the real star would be “the experience.”
He gave the example of the family eating around the kitchen island. The meals, they said, could be from someone’s home.
A highlight of the experience will be small plated items that people could share “to try different things.” The idea stemmed from tapas — a wide variety of appetizers, or snacks, in a Spanish cuisine.
They named their restaurant for prosciutto di San Daniele, an Italian dry-cured ham that Kristopher said “is the finest, most delicious and arguably the most legendary prosciutto in the world.”
The Coligs said they take pride in sourcing the highest-quality ingredients from Texas farms and local partners.
“We import our olive oil, balsamic vinegar, parmigiana Reggiano, prosciutto di San Daniele and sea salt because we feel they are distinct flavors in creating a delicious Italian meal,” Kelly said. “Our signature items include house-made pastas featuring hand-rolled gnocchi with lobster knuckles, San Marzano tomato-braised meatballs, pork shank Osso Buco and, of course, prosciutto di San Daniele.
The couple, who married in Hawaii in September, said they decided to open a restaurant and asked their broker to find someplace special.
They said they looked at a lot of places but when they learned a spot in downtown Grapevine was available, they came down on a Saturday and immediately fell in love with it.
“We just felt really great,” Kelly said.
The restaurant, which will be in the 100 block of South Main Street, was approved by the City Council 7-0. They hope to open in time for the 31st Annual GrapeFest that will take place Sept. 14-17.
The restaurant will have two levels and seat 145 patrons and will feature a full-service bar on the lower level and a small kitchen with a stone hearth pizza oven, a burrata bar and outdoor terrace on the second level.
“We want to make people happy when they come into our restaurant,” Kelly said.
Marty Sabota: 817-390-7367, @martysabota
Comments