Grapevine job fair to offer more than 1,000 work opportunities

More than 1,000 full and part-time jobs will be offered at the 4th Annual Grapevine Job Fair on April 8.
Among those who are fans of last year’s job fair is Sonia Nicanor, who “spoke with three companies” and “was offered a great job by an insurance company the very same day.”
“I am still with the company,” Nicanor said. “And this year I am taking my son to the fair to look for a summer job.”
The event is put on by the Grapevine Community Outreach Center in partnership with the Grapevine Chamber of Commerce. It will be held from noon-4 p.m. at Grapevine High School at 3223 Mustang Drive.
“The Grapevine job fair represents a perfect example of the way that community partnerships benefit everyone in unique ways — by pooling skills, resources and ideas — to accomplish more together than could ever have been accomplished apart,” said Colby Mowery, outreach center coordinator.
“The job fair is a platform where prospective employees and local businesses in need of help can find each other and mutually benefit. This results in a stronger economy, as businesses are able to produce more goods and services, as well as a stronger community, as more local residents are provided with stable income to provide for their families and participate in the local economy.”
The event offers on-site, free workshops on how to apply for jobs, conduct job searches and succeed at interviews.
Dozens of employers will be hiring to fill more than 1,000 job openings.
Sponsors include Amazon, AMC Theatres Grapevine, Colorado Christian University, Lionheart Children’s Academy, AirServ Corporation, Andy’s Frozen Custard, Braum’s, Blagg Tire & Service, Burlington Stores, the city of Grapevine, Delaware North Sportservice, Embassy Suites DFW Airport North, Grand Hyatt DFW Airport, Grapevine-Colleyville school district, Great Wolf Lodge Grapevine, Hilton DFW Lakes, Sea Life Aquarium/Legoland Discovery Center, Senior Helpers, Six Flags Over Texas/Hurricane Harbor and Waffle House.
Gary Blagg of Blagg Tire & Service said the company — which has locations in Grapevine and Keller — is hoping to fill jobs for mechanics and general technicians.
Community involvement is a big factor in Blagg’s philosophy, and he said the job fair is a perfect fit.
“I believe that community involvement has direct relation to our success and we strive to be involved in the Grapevine community as much as possible,” said Blagg, 76, of he and his wife, Wanda. “We love to help out all we can.”
For employer registration, visit GrapevineJobFair.com or contact Mary Jo at the Grapevine Chamber of Commerce at maryjo@grapevinechamber.org or at 817-481-1522.
Admission is free for job seekers. Visit GrapevineJobFair.com for express check-in at the event.
Marty Sabota
