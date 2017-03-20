Courier-Journal

March 20, 2017 11:15 AM

Colleyville, Grapevine and Southlake police report

Colleyville

March 17

Glade Rd., 3000 block: Possession of a dangerous drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

March 16

Jackson Ct., 2700 block: Possession of marijuana (less than 2 oz.); possession of drug paraphernalia.

March 15

Diamond Ct., 6600 block: Identity theft.

March 10

Riverwalk Ct., 1100 block: Identity theft.

N. Tarrant Pkwy., 9100 block: Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2 (less than 1 gram).

Grapevine

March 16

S. Main St., 400 block: Property theft ($100-$750).

E. Northwest Hwy., 500 block: Vehicle burglary.

March 15

Abercorn Dr., 2600 block: Vehicle burglary.

Grapevine Mills Pkwy., 3000 block: Property theft ($750-$2,500).

Grapevine Mills Pkwy., 3000 block: Property theft ($750-$2,500, enhanced IAT).

Hunters Ridge Dr., 1800 block: Vehicle burglary.

Grapevine Mills Pkwy.,3000 block: Theft (under $100).

Grapevine Mills Pkwy., 3000 block: Theft (under $100).

Turner Rd., 900 block: Property theft ($100-$750).

S. Main St., 1000 block: Vehicle burglary.

N. Texas 26, 2000 block: Assault with physical contact.

Bluff Ln., 3500 block: Building burglary.

March 14

Mustang Dr., 2500 block: Criminal mischief ($750-$2,500).

March 13

Parr Ln., 3000 block: Sexual assault of a child.

Bentwood Ct., 1900 block: Assault with physical contact.

Grapevine Mills Pkwy., 3000 block: Property theft ($100-$750).

Grapevine Mills Pkwy., 3000 block: Organized retail theft ($2,500-$30,000).

Texan Tr., 1000 block: Property theft ($2,500-$30,000).

N. Grapevine Mills Blvd., 2700 block: Building burglary.

E. Dallas Rd., 600 block: Property theft ($2,500-$30,000).

S. Main St., 900 block: Theft (under $100).

Minters Chapel Rd., 900 block: Property theft ($2,500-$30,000).

March 12

W. Texas 114, 1500 block: Theft (under $100).

Grapevine Mills Pkwy., 3000 block: Property theft ($100-$750).

W. Texas 114, 1500 block: Property theft ($100-$750, enhanced IAT).

Bass Pro Dr., 2400 block: Vehicle burglary.

N. Texas 26, 1800 block: Vehicle burglary.

Gaylord Tr., 1500 block: Assault on a family members/housemate by impeding circulation or breathing.

Gaylord Tr., 1500 block: Public intoxication (alcohol).

March 11

Mustang Dr., 3000 block: Public intoxication (alcohol).

Ira E. Woods Ave., 1100 block: Vehicle burglary.

Sam School Rd., 2900 block: Vehicle burglary.

Grapevine Mills Pkwy., 3000 block: Property theft ($100-$750).

Ira E. Woods Ave., 1100 Block: Property theft ($750-$2,500).

Sunshine Ln., 800 block: Property theft ($2,500-$30,000).

Wildwood Ln., 800 block: Property theft ($2,500-$30,000).

Boyd Dr., 600 block: Theft of a firearm.

Overlook Dr., 1500 block: Assault on a family member causing bodily injury.

March 10

Grapevine Mills Pkwy., 3400 block: Fraudulent use/possession of identifying information (less than 5 items).

Grapevine Mills Pkwy., 3000 block: Credit/debit card abuse.

Southlake

March 15

E. FM 1709, 2100 block: Credit/debit card abuse.

March 14

E. Texas 114, 2300 block: Assault.

Vail Rd., 2100 block: Fraudulent use/possession of identifying information (less than 5 items).

March 13

E. Texas 114, 1900 block: Possession of drug paraphernalia.

W. FM 1709, 1500 block: Criminal trespass.

March 11

E. FM 1709, 2800 block: Vehicle burglary.

E. FM 1709, 2800 block: Vehicle burglary.

E. FM 1709, 2900 block: Vehicle burglary.

E. FM 1709, 1600 block: Possession of drug paraphernalia.

March 10

E. Texas 114, 2600 block: Vehicle burglary.

E. Kirkwood Blvd., 1800 block: Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2 (less than 1 gram).

Related content

Courier-Journal

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

TCU guard Robinson motivated by another home game in NIT

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos