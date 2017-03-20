Colleyville, Grapevine and Southlake police report

Colleyville
March 17
Glade Rd., 3000 block: Possession of a dangerous drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
March 16
Jackson Ct., 2700 block: Possession of marijuana (less than 2 oz.); possession of drug paraphernalia.
March 15
Diamond Ct., 6600 block: Identity theft.
March 10
Riverwalk Ct., 1100 block: Identity theft.
N. Tarrant Pkwy., 9100 block: Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2 (less than 1 gram).
Grapevine
March 16
S. Main St., 400 block: Property theft ($100-$750).
E. Northwest Hwy., 500 block: Vehicle burglary.
March 15
Abercorn Dr., 2600 block: Vehicle burglary.
Grapevine Mills Pkwy., 3000 block: Property theft ($750-$2,500).
Grapevine Mills Pkwy., 3000 block: Property theft ($750-$2,500, enhanced IAT).
Hunters Ridge Dr., 1800 block: Vehicle burglary.
Grapevine Mills Pkwy.,3000 block: Theft (under $100).
Grapevine Mills Pkwy., 3000 block: Theft (under $100).
Turner Rd., 900 block: Property theft ($100-$750).
S. Main St., 1000 block: Vehicle burglary.
N. Texas 26, 2000 block: Assault with physical contact.
Bluff Ln., 3500 block: Building burglary.
March 14
Mustang Dr., 2500 block: Criminal mischief ($750-$2,500).
March 13
Parr Ln., 3000 block: Sexual assault of a child.
Bentwood Ct., 1900 block: Assault with physical contact.
Grapevine Mills Pkwy., 3000 block: Property theft ($100-$750).
Grapevine Mills Pkwy., 3000 block: Organized retail theft ($2,500-$30,000).
Texan Tr., 1000 block: Property theft ($2,500-$30,000).
N. Grapevine Mills Blvd., 2700 block: Building burglary.
E. Dallas Rd., 600 block: Property theft ($2,500-$30,000).
S. Main St., 900 block: Theft (under $100).
Minters Chapel Rd., 900 block: Property theft ($2,500-$30,000).
March 12
W. Texas 114, 1500 block: Theft (under $100).
Grapevine Mills Pkwy., 3000 block: Property theft ($100-$750).
W. Texas 114, 1500 block: Property theft ($100-$750, enhanced IAT).
Bass Pro Dr., 2400 block: Vehicle burglary.
N. Texas 26, 1800 block: Vehicle burglary.
Gaylord Tr., 1500 block: Assault on a family members/housemate by impeding circulation or breathing.
Gaylord Tr., 1500 block: Public intoxication (alcohol).
March 11
Mustang Dr., 3000 block: Public intoxication (alcohol).
Ira E. Woods Ave., 1100 block: Vehicle burglary.
Sam School Rd., 2900 block: Vehicle burglary.
Grapevine Mills Pkwy., 3000 block: Property theft ($100-$750).
Ira E. Woods Ave., 1100 Block: Property theft ($750-$2,500).
Sunshine Ln., 800 block: Property theft ($2,500-$30,000).
Wildwood Ln., 800 block: Property theft ($2,500-$30,000).
Boyd Dr., 600 block: Theft of a firearm.
Overlook Dr., 1500 block: Assault on a family member causing bodily injury.
March 10
Grapevine Mills Pkwy., 3400 block: Fraudulent use/possession of identifying information (less than 5 items).
Grapevine Mills Pkwy., 3000 block: Credit/debit card abuse.
Southlake
March 15
E. FM 1709, 2100 block: Credit/debit card abuse.
March 14
E. Texas 114, 2300 block: Assault.
Vail Rd., 2100 block: Fraudulent use/possession of identifying information (less than 5 items).
March 13
E. Texas 114, 1900 block: Possession of drug paraphernalia.
W. FM 1709, 1500 block: Criminal trespass.
March 11
E. FM 1709, 2800 block: Vehicle burglary.
E. FM 1709, 2800 block: Vehicle burglary.
E. FM 1709, 2900 block: Vehicle burglary.
E. FM 1709, 1600 block: Possession of drug paraphernalia.
March 10
E. Texas 114, 2600 block: Vehicle burglary.
E. Kirkwood Blvd., 1800 block: Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2 (less than 1 gram).
