What’s happening: Hotel grand opening and recycling bins

Cambria makes a grand opening
It was a grand opening for Cambria Southlake DFW North hotel last week at 2104 E. Texas 114. The celebration was complete with a ribbon cutting, speakers, local craft wine, beer and bourbon and Southern cooking. A Kendra Scott Give Back Trunk Show and two Texas Hold’em games were available for guests and which benefited the Southlake Women’s Club.
The 175- room hotel at Kimball Park is a property of Choice Hotel International and they joined Fillmore Capital Partners and developer Fillmore Hospitality to open the hotel.
"In an area with so much new development, Southlake is an ideal next stop for the Cambria brand," Choice Hotel President and Chief Operating Office Pat Pacious said. "We are thrilled to open our second property in Texas as part of Cambria’s rapid expansion of upscale offerings well suited for the needs of business and leisure travelers."
The hotel features a state of the art fitness center, outdoor area with cabanas and a fire pit, as well as a restaurant and meeting spaces.
Colleyville on recycling binge
Thanks to a grant from Keep America Beautiful and The Coca-Cola Foundation, two Colleyville parks have 20 new recycling bins.
The blue, metal recycling bins replaced bins at the baseball/softball field dugouts at City Park and two at Reagan Park. Parks Manager Heather Dowell said these bins are sturdier, easier to notice and are clearly for recycling.
“These new recycling bins are fabulous and I hope they encourage park visitors to recycle and help us keep our parks and planet beautiful,” Dowell said. “The bins are there all we ask people to do is use them.”
The grant saved the city $5,000. The city received 12 bins through the grant matching the purchase of six bins. The city also purchased two additional bins.
The bins were placed in locations where they would have the most impact. The Coca-Cola/Keep America Beautiful Recycling Bin Grant Program addresses lack of convenience by providing a significant number of bins in strategic locations.
Keep America Beautiful chooses the grant recipients based on their potential to collect the most cans and bottles as well other considerations such as the extent of their need, recycling experience, and their ability to sustain the program in the future.
