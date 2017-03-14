Weekly crime report for Colleyville, Grapevine and Southlake

Colleyville
March 10
Colleyville Blvd., 6900 block: Possession of drug paraphernalia.
March 7
Acuff Ln., 100 block: Possession of drug paraphernalia.
March 6
Heritage Ave., 5400 block: Assault.
Texas 121, 5300 block: Theft (less than $50).
Montford Dr., 5800 block: Assault.
March 5
Arrington Ct., 1900 block: Home burglary.
March 4
Lloyd Cr., 300 block: Soliciting without a permit.
Sherwood Ln., 3000 block: Theft of a firearm.
March 3
Briarhaven Ln., 3700 block: Civil matter.
Gateway Dr., 4200 block: Criminal trespass (warning issued).
March 2
Glade Rd., 4000 block: Marijuana possession (less than 2 oz.).
Heritage Ave., 5100 block: Possession of a dangerous drug; possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 3 (less than 28 oz.).
March 1
Bill Simmons Rd., 4500 block: Credit/debit card abuse.
Fox Meadows Dr., 3400 block: Identity theft.
Feb. 28
Field St., 500 block: Dog(s) at large.
Texas 121, 5300 block: Public intoxication.
Steeplechase Dr., 4000 block: Possession of drug paraphernalia.
Westbury Dr., 4600 block: Identity theft.
Grapevine
March 10
Grapevine Mills Pkwy., 3000 block: Organized retail theft ($100-$750).
March 9
Mustang Dr., 2700 block: Criminal mischief ($100-$750).
Tanglewood Dr., 1900 block: Assault on a family member causing bodily injury.
Mustang Dr., 3000 block: Criminal mischief ($100-$750).
Grapevine Mills Pkwy., 3000 block: Credit/debit card abuse ($100-$750).
Hanover Dr., 600 block: Property theft ($2,500-$30,000).
East Ridge Ct., 900 block: Theft of a firearm.
Hidden Lake Dr., 2700 block: Theft of a firearm.
Southwood Ct., 2800 block: Vehicle burglary.
Bass Pro Dr., 2500 block: Possession of drug paraphernalia (to store).
March 8
Trevor Tr., 4600 block: Property theft ($30,000-$150,000).
W. Northwest Hwy., 500 block: Public intoxication (alcohol).
March 7
E. Texas 114, 100 block: Vehicle burglary.
W. Texas 114, 600 block: Vehicle burglary.
Grayson Dr., 2300 block: Theft (under $100).
Cross Roads Dr., 1700 block: Vehicle burglary.
Boyd Dr., 400 block: Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1 (less than 1 gram).
N. Scribner St., 400 block: Assault causing bodily injury.
S. Riverside Dr., 900 block: Vehicle burglary.
March 6
Greenbrook Ct., 2800 block: Fraudulent use/possession of identifying information (less than 5 items).
Mustang Dr., 3000 block: Assault causing bodily injury.
Port America Pl., 800 block: Property theft ($750-$2,500).
E. Grapevine Mills Cr., 2400 block: Vehicle burglary.
W. Texas 114, 1700 block: Property theft ($100-$750).
W. College St., 1600 block: Property theft ($100-$750).
March 5
Grayson Dr., 2300 block: Criminal mischief ($100-$750).
Grapevine Mills Pkwy., 3000 block: Property theft ($750-$2,500).
Grapevine Mills Pkwy., 3000 block: Property theft ($2,500-$30,000).
Grapevine Mills Pkwy., 3200 block: Property theft ($100-$750).
Gaylord Tr., 1500 block: Credit/debit card abuse.
Grapevine Mills Pkwy., 3000 block: Property theft ($100-$750).
W. College St., 1600 block: Property theft ($2,500-$30,000).
S. Main St., 800 block: Vehicle burglary.
March 4
E. Worth St., 100 block: Vehicle burglary.
Grapevine Mills Pkwy., 3000 block: Theft (under $100).
Brookside Dr., 500 block: Theft (under $100).
March 3
Landing Ct., 500 block: Possession of marijuana (less than 2 oz.).
Grapevine Mills Pkwy., 3000 block: Organized retail theft ($750-$2,500).
Grapevine Mills Pkwy., 3000 block: Fraudulent use/possession of identifying information (5-10 items).
March 2
Ira E. Woods Ave., 3700 block: Vehicle burglary.
Ira E. Woods Ave., 3700 block: Vehicle burglary.
Mustang Dr., 3200 block: Marijuana possession (less than 2 oz., in a drug-free zone).
Grapevine Mills Pkwy., 3000 block: Organized retail theft ($750-$2,500).
Pony Pkwy., 300 block: Manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 3 (4-28 grams, in a drug-free zone).
Southlake
March 8
Truelove Tr., 700 block: Possession of drug paraphernalia.
E. Texas 114, 400 block: Sexual assault.
Florence Rd., 3100 block: Assault.
March 7
N. Carroll Ave., 1300 block: Possession of drug paraphernalia.
March 5
Ponderosa Way, 1600 block: Assault.
March 3
Lake Carillon Ln. 1000 block: Building burglary.
