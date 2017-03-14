Courier-Journal

March 14, 2017 2:42 PM

Weekly crime report for Colleyville, Grapevine and Southlake

By Tammye Nash

Special to Star-Telegram

Colleyville

March 10

Colleyville Blvd., 6900 block: Possession of drug paraphernalia.

March 7

Acuff Ln., 100 block: Possession of drug paraphernalia.

March 6

Heritage Ave., 5400 block: Assault.

Texas 121, 5300 block: Theft (less than $50).

Montford Dr., 5800 block: Assault.

March 5

Arrington Ct., 1900 block: Home burglary.

March 4

Lloyd Cr., 300 block: Soliciting without a permit.

Sherwood Ln., 3000 block: Theft of a firearm.

March 3

Briarhaven Ln., 3700 block: Civil matter.

Gateway Dr., 4200 block: Criminal trespass (warning issued).

March 2

Glade Rd., 4000 block: Marijuana possession (less than 2 oz.).

Heritage Ave., 5100 block: Possession of a dangerous drug; possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 3 (less than 28 oz.).

March 1

Bill Simmons Rd., 4500 block: Credit/debit card abuse.

Fox Meadows Dr., 3400 block: Identity theft.

Feb. 28

Field St., 500 block: Dog(s) at large.

Texas 121, 5300 block: Public intoxication.

Steeplechase Dr., 4000 block: Possession of drug paraphernalia.

Westbury Dr., 4600 block: Identity theft.

Grapevine

March 10

Grapevine Mills Pkwy., 3000 block: Organized retail theft ($100-$750).

March 9

Mustang Dr., 2700 block: Criminal mischief ($100-$750).

Tanglewood Dr., 1900 block: Assault on a family member causing bodily injury.

Mustang Dr., 3000 block: Criminal mischief ($100-$750).

Grapevine Mills Pkwy., 3000 block: Credit/debit card abuse ($100-$750).

Hanover Dr., 600 block: Property theft ($2,500-$30,000).

East Ridge Ct., 900 block: Theft of a firearm.

Hidden Lake Dr., 2700 block: Theft of a firearm.

Southwood Ct., 2800 block: Vehicle burglary.

Bass Pro Dr., 2500 block: Possession of drug paraphernalia (to store).

March 8

Trevor Tr., 4600 block: Property theft ($30,000-$150,000).

W. Northwest Hwy., 500 block: Public intoxication (alcohol).

March 7

E. Texas 114, 100 block: Vehicle burglary.

W. Texas 114, 600 block: Vehicle burglary.

Grayson Dr., 2300 block: Theft (under $100).

Cross Roads Dr., 1700 block: Vehicle burglary.

Boyd Dr., 400 block: Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1 (less than 1 gram).

N. Scribner St., 400 block: Assault causing bodily injury.

S. Riverside Dr., 900 block: Vehicle burglary.

March 6

Greenbrook Ct., 2800 block: Fraudulent use/possession of identifying information (less than 5 items).

Mustang Dr., 3000 block: Assault causing bodily injury.

Port America Pl., 800 block: Property theft ($750-$2,500).

E. Grapevine Mills Cr., 2400 block: Vehicle burglary.

W. Texas 114, 1700 block: Property theft ($100-$750).

W. College St., 1600 block: Property theft ($100-$750).

March 5

Grayson Dr., 2300 block: Criminal mischief ($100-$750).

Grapevine Mills Pkwy., 3000 block: Property theft ($750-$2,500).

Grapevine Mills Pkwy., 3000 block: Property theft ($2,500-$30,000).

Grapevine Mills Pkwy., 3200 block: Property theft ($100-$750).

Gaylord Tr., 1500 block: Credit/debit card abuse.

Grapevine Mills Pkwy., 3000 block: Property theft ($100-$750).

W. College St., 1600 block: Property theft ($2,500-$30,000).

S. Main St., 800 block: Vehicle burglary.

March 4

E. Worth St., 100 block: Vehicle burglary.

Grapevine Mills Pkwy., 3000 block: Theft (under $100).

Brookside Dr., 500 block: Theft (under $100).

March 3

Landing Ct., 500 block: Possession of marijuana (less than 2 oz.).

Grapevine Mills Pkwy., 3000 block: Organized retail theft ($750-$2,500).

Grapevine Mills Pkwy., 3000 block: Fraudulent use/possession of identifying information (5-10 items).

March 2

Ira E. Woods Ave., 3700 block: Vehicle burglary.

Ira E. Woods Ave., 3700 block: Vehicle burglary.

Mustang Dr., 3200 block: Marijuana possession (less than 2 oz., in a drug-free zone).

Grapevine Mills Pkwy., 3000 block: Organized retail theft ($750-$2,500).

Pony Pkwy., 300 block: Manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 3 (4-28 grams, in a drug-free zone).

Southlake

March 8

Truelove Tr., 700 block: Possession of drug paraphernalia.

E. Texas 114, 400 block: Sexual assault.

Florence Rd., 3100 block: Assault.

March 7

N. Carroll Ave., 1300 block: Possession of drug paraphernalia.

March 5

Ponderosa Way, 1600 block: Assault.

March 3

Lake Carillon Ln. 1000 block: Building burglary.

