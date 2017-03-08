Mustangs look to wrap up second place in finale

2:19 Benbrook police appeal for help to find limping robber Pause

1:51 Emma and Travis Heim bringing BBQ to Magnolia Ave

3:06 From jail Joshua Henry talks about his arrest in the murder of Nicole Blahitka

1:05 The Dallas Cowboys season in 60 seconds: Watch

0:31 New weather satellite shows flashes where tornadoes touched down in Texas

1:16 Do we still need Daylight-Saving Time?

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

1:29 Pot-bellied pig on the loose at Texas gas station

0:32 How did Dirk get to 30,000 points? One season at a time.