Mustangs look to wrap up second place in finale

The Grapevine boys soccer team will face the best team in district this coming Friday, and coach D.J. Hammonds said he anticipates a hard-fought contest.
The Mustangs will host Birdville at 7:30 p.m. at Mustang-Panther Stadium in what will be the season finale for both teams.
“Birdville is a very good team that is well-coached and has been organized very well,” Hammonds said. “I expect a tough, hard-fought game that will come down to which team finishes their opportunities.”
Grapevine lost to Birdville 1-0 on Feb. 14 and is 9-5 in district competition heading into Friday night’s game against Birdville.
The Mustangs appear set for second place in the district standings.
“Our district is competitive and there isn’t a lot that separates second through sixth place,” Hammonds said. “We have competed well, and I am pleased with our progress to this point. But I also feel that we haven’t played our best game yet.”
Hammonds said he has been pleased with what he has seen from his team so far this season and said he has had a number of standout efforts.
“John Morin and Jacob Protono have given us exceptional senior leadership, effort and opportunistic scoring,” Hammonds said. “Reed Margiotta, Adam Gravenor, Dallas Albert and Cody McCauley have been defensive stalwarts. Ian Arendse has been the creative play-maker we have needed him to be, and Sergio Velazquez has been mature beyond his years and been our saving grace many times as our goalkeeper.”
Hammonds said he does believe Grapevine is capable of having a good postseason run, but said it will take two things in particular.
“In order for us to be successful in the playoffs, we are going to have to be on the front foot in creating and finishing our opportunities and continue to play well defensively,” Hammonds said.
▪ Colleyville Heritage will finish a losing season at Richland at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Richland High School. Southlake Carroll hosts L.D. Bell on Friday after the 7:30 p.m. senior night festivities, looking to hang onto fourth place in 5-6A.
