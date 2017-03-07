Colleyville Heritage assistant coach to take over at McGregor

Colleyville Heritage assistant head football coach Judd Thrash is expected to be approved as the new head coach at McGregor High School on Tuesday evening, a source said.
The 35-year-old Thrash makes his debut as a head coach. He served as Joe Willis’ right-hand man for the previous two seasons after Willis came over from Cedar Park in 2015.
Thrash served as the interim head coach in the spring of 2015 when Darren Allman left to become the new athletic director at Carroll. Thrash served as Allman’s defensive coordinator between Austin Westlake in 2013 and at Colleyville Heritage in 2014. Thrash also worked at Lake Travis (2010-2012) and has had other coaching stops between Kaufman, Rockwall-Heath and Round Rock Stony Point.
Thrash accepted McGregor’s offer late last week. He succeeds Tim Seward. McGregor, located about 20 miles southwest of Waco, is a Class 3A Division I school. In 2016, the Bulldogs went 4-6 and missed the playoffs.
