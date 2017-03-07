Grapevine Public Library debuts $490,000 teen zone, expanded genealogy room

The Grapevine Public Library on Saturday debuted its latest project — a nearly half million dollar expanded genealogy room and a new teen zone.
At the grand opening and ribbon cutting, Library Director Janis Roberson said the new services are available in a 1,500-square-foot expansion that provides a Teen Zone area and enlarged the Frances Pittman Malcolm Genealogy room.
“We have been serving our community for over 90 years, providing the best educational and enrichment materials available,” Roberson said of the now 54,500-square-foot library. “On the strong foundation of our past, we also look to the future as we integrate the latest technologies.”
Roberson said the project cost an estimated $490,000, with monies coming from the city’s Quality of Life Fund that was approved in 2014 by the Grapevine City Council — all of whom were on hand for the event.
The Teen Zone “allows a special place to study or just gather with their friends,” Roberson said.
The old genealogy room had grown crowded, she said, due to “wonderful donations through grants and materials for that collection, so the new space provides additional shelving, vertical files and computers to assist with researching your family history.”
Mayor William D. Tate told the crowd: “We have had one of the best public libraries in America for many years, and by moving things around and making modifications, the staff has made it better. It is called creativity, ingenuity and progress.”
Among those enthusiastic about the genealogy department is Bruce Rider, who has served on the library board of directors for 30 years.
He lauded Genealogy Librarian Nancy Maxwell, who “helped me find a relative who fought in the Battle of Quebec” in 1775.
Fifteen-year-old library volunteer Mallory Konen was excited about the Teen Zone, saying, “It’s a really cool place to meet and do homework. I love it.”
The open house featured Rowdy the Dallas Cowboys mascot, the Perot Museum of Nature and Science, Dr. Seuss character Cat in the Hat and a scavenger hunt.
The Grapevine Public Library opened in 1923 as a branch of the Fort Worth Library system.
Marty Sabota: 817-390-7367, @martysabota
