GameStop installs American flag at President’s Day ceremony in Grapevine

When GameStop raised its 8-foot-by-12-foot American flag at its corporate headquarters on President’s Day, it held special meaning because the new flag and flagpole were made possible by the Fortune 500 company’s Veteran Employee Resource Group.
GameStop CEO Paul Raines told the crowd who attended the Feb. 20 ceremony that the flag and dedication were “a great testament to our great nation and our veterans” who have served the country.
The flag and 40-foot-tall flagpole were made possible by GameStop associates who helped the corporation’s veteran’s group collect more than $10,000. The pole was installed in January and the flag was raised for the first time on Monday by Fire Capt. Jamey Shipler and Police Officer Steven Burk.
Boy Scout Troop 7 honor guards led the ceremony. Bill Norton, former Scoutmaster, said the troop that celebrated 100 years of Scouting in 2013 and was “the first chartered Scout troop west of the Mississippi” was flattered to be invited.
Sam Taylor, 16, said of his role with the honor guard, “It means a lot that we are honoring our country.” He also addressed the striking size of the flag, saying, “It means more when it’s bigger and flying high.”
Jonathan Briscoe, 16, said it was especially memorable to raise the flag on President’s Day, explaining, “Our presidents helped shape this country better than anybody else.”
Grapevine City Councilman Chris Coy, GameStop director of finance, spoke of the importance of the day after fixing the collar on one of the Scouts — 12-year-old son Peter.
“It’s great working here and being active in the city and having my son participate,” Coy said.
