Dragons fight on after loss of top scorer to injury

Being one of the best offensive boys soccer players in the region is would be a dream come true for any local player with aspirations to lead his team on a long playoff run.
But what happens when a season-ending injury derails those plans?
For Southlake Carroll senior Nat Kajiwara, you continue to do whatever you can to help your team win.
“Ever since I broke my wrist, my role with the team has changed a lot ... I still love being able to help out however I can.”
- Injured Carroll senior Nat Kajiwara
The Dragons forward broke his wrist in January at a time when he was one of the areas top scorers, and had to cheer for his teammates on as he watched from the bench.
“Ever since I broke my wrist, my role with the team has changed a lot,” Kajiwara said. “In practice, I act as more of a second manager behind Collin Gwin. We help organize the sessions, film the games and provide banter among the players. Although different, I still love being able to help out however I can.”
Coach Greg Oglesby said that losing Kajiwara was especially difficult for the Dragons because there was not much more he could have asked from the Carroll senior.
“It’s a tremendous loss for us,” Oglesby said. “Nat is a four-year varsity letterman, captain, a returning all-district selection and our second-leading scorer. He’s a strong leader, excellent student and well-respected by his peers.”
The Carroll senior also does volunteer work with special education students at Carroll and has signed to play college soccer next season at the University of Dallas, where he will be joined by teammate Chase Reynolds.
Even though the Dragons will miss Kajiwara’s offensive production, the senior said he believes that Carroll is in a good position to make the postseason and have a strong run if it can do a couple of things.
“It’s going to take a lot of concentration,” Kajiwara said. “We need to stay focused in practice as well as the games. The work rate is there, and as long as we keep our heads in the right place, I believe Carroll can make it to state.”
