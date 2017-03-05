Burnt hamburger delays Friday night dinner for Grapevine drivers

Grapevine No serious injuries were reported during a big-rig crash at Texas 360 and Stone Myers Parkway Friday afternoon but major delays were reported and the freeway was shut down for hours.
Crews put out a fire caused by the crash, and crews were seen cleaning up loads of hamburger meat that had spilled out onto the freeway.
Amanda McNew, Grapevine police spokeswoman, said a 23-year-old man from Fayetteville, Tenn., was southbound at about 3:30 p.m. when he crashed into a guardrail at Texas 360 and Texas 121. He was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
Traffic was blocked for hours as Grapevine firefighters worked to clear the wreckage caused by the collision.
No other vehicles were involved in the wreck, McNew said.
Randy Frisinger, Grapevine fire marshal, said the truck driver was out of his vehicle when firefighters arrived and no other injuries related to the collision were reported.
Texas 360 at Stone Myers Parkway was shut down, Frisinger said. Parts of Texas 121, the service road and Texas 360 were blocked as firefighters and other emergency personnel investigated the wreck and worked to re-open the roadways.
McNew said by 9:30 p.m., police cleared the scene and TxDOT and Northgate Constructors took over for guardrail repairs, which caused lane closures through Saturday.
Susan McFarland: 817-390-7984, @susanmcfarland1
Comments