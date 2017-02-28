Colleyville, Grapevine and Southlake calendar

Colleyville
March 1
Siren Test
The city of Colleyville holds its monthly emergency siren test. For information call 817-503-1000.
Wednesday, 1 p.m.
March 1
Genealogy Group
The Genealogy Group meets at the Colleyville Senior Center, 2512 Glade Rd. topics include Find A Grave, Sons of the American Revolution and Daughters of the American Revolution. For information call 817-503-1195.
Wednesday, 10 a.m.
March 3
Meals on Wheels
Colleyvile Senior Center, 2512 Glade Rd., hosts Metroport Meals on Wheels, with coffee, treats and games in the morning, followed by lunch and then Bingo in the afternoon. Fee is $4 per person for lunch; those 90 and older eat free. For information call 817-503-1195.
Friday, 10 a.m.
March 7
Colleyville City Council
Colleyville City Council meets for work session, followed by executive session in the executive conference room, then regular sessions in the council chambers, all at City Hall, 100 Main St. For information call 817-503-1000.
Tuesday, 5:30 p.m.
Grapevine
March 3
Spring Gardening
Nash Farm, 626 Ball St., continues its First Friday at the Farm series with “Spring Gardening,” giving participants a chance to prepare their spring gardening plan and then have lunch with the farm hands. Cost is $3 per person and tickets are available online at Tickets.GrapevineTicketline.com. For information call 817-410-3185 or email cjoliff@grapevinetexasusa.com.
Friday, 10 a.m.
March 3
The Grapes of Wrath
Palace Theatre at the Palance Arts Center, 300 S. Main St., hosts a screening of The Grapes of Wrath, the 1940 film about a poor Midwest family forced off their land who travel to California during the Great Depression, starring Henry Fonda, Jane Darwell and John Carradine. Tickets are $6, available online at Tickets.GrapevineTicketline.com until midnight the night before the show, and at the theater box office beginning one hour prior to showtime. For information call 817-410-3100.
Friday, 7:30 p.m.
March 4
Teen Zone
Grapevine Public Library, 1201 Municipal Way, hosts a grand opening party for the new Teen Zone. For information email teen@grapevinetexas.gov.
Saturday 10 a.m.-noon.
March 4
Artist’s Reception
Giddens Gallery of Fine Art, 624 S. Main St., hosts a reception for Betty Grummer, featured artist in the Expressions of the spirit art exhibit, on display at the gallery March 1-4 and March 7-11. Admission is free. The reception includes complimentary wine and hors d’oeuvres. For information call 817-488-8600 or email giddensgallery@gmail.com.
Reception is Saturday, March 4, 6-9 p.m. Gallery is open for the exhibit Tuesday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
March 4-5
Wood Carvers Show
North Texas Wood Carvers’ 42nd annual Rhapsody in Wood Carving Show takes place at the Grapevine Convention Center, 1209 S. Main St., with awards handed out in more than 30 categories of competition, a whittling competition, a silent auction, raffle items, and items for sale. Admission is $3. Visit NTXCarvers.com for information.
Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
March 7
Grapevine City Council
Grapevine City Council meets in the council chambers at City Hall, 200 S. Main St. For information call 817-410-3000.
Tuesday, 7:30 p.m.
Southlake
March 1
Blood Pressure Checks
The Southlake Senior Center offers free blood pressure checks at The Marq, 285 Shady Oaks Dr. For information call 817-748-8900.
Wednesday, 10:30-11:30 a.m.
March 1
Dr. Seuss’ Birthday
Southlake Public Library, 1400 Main St., 3rd floor, celebrates the birthday of Dr. Seuss with music, games, stories and surprise guests in a party for all ages. Free. For information call 817-748-8243.
Wednesday, 11 a.m.-noon.
March 2
AARP Tax Aide
AARP volunteers provide free assistance with tax preparation at the Southlake Public Library, 1400 Main St., 3rd floor. No age restrictions but appointments are required; call 817-748-8247 to schedule. For information call 817-748-8243 or email southlakelibrary@ci.southlake.tx.us.
Thursday, 3-7 p.m.
March 5
Trail Running
Bob Jones Nature Center, 355 Bob Jones Rd., offers weekly trail runs led by Jason Tamblyn and open to adults and teens age 14 and over. Cost is $10 per person per year. For information or to register call 817-491-6333 or email admin@bjnc.org.
Saturday, 9 a.m.
March 6
S.K.I.L.
Southlake Kids Interested in Leadership (S.K.I.L.), a program created in partnership between the city of Southlake, the Carroll Independent School District and the Southlake Chamber of Commerce, facilitates opportunities for advanced engagement by the city’s youth, allowing them to become valued as collaborators and decision-makers. Meets in the council chambers at Southlake Town Hall, 1400 Main St. For information call 817-748-8400.
Monday, 4:30 p.m.
March 7
Southlake City Council
Southlake City Council meets for a work session followed by regular session in the council chambers at Town Hall, 1400 Main St. For information call 817-748-8015 or email the city secretary at lpayne@ci.southlake.tx.us.
Tuesday, 5:30 p.m.
March 7
Financial Education Series
Anthony D’Amico teaches a free financial education seminar on estate planning at the Southlake Public Library, 1400 Main St., 3rd floor. For information call 817-748-8243 or email southlakelibrary@ci.southlake.tx.us. Tuesday, 6 p.m.
