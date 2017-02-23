Colleyville, Grapevine and Southlake calendar

Colleyville
Feb. 22
Winstar World Casino
Colleyville Senior Center, 2512 Glade Rd., hosts its monthly trip to Winstar World Casino in Thackerville, Okla. Transportation leaves from the center. Fee is $5. The casino offers a free breakfast. For information call 817-503-1195.
Wednesday, 8 a.m.
Feb. 22
Teriyaki Madness
Colleyville Chamber of Commerce hosts a ribbon cutting celebrating the grand re-opening of Teriyaki Madness, 4712 Colleyville Blvd., No. 120. For information call Crysta Wooten at 817-488-7149 or email crysta@colleyvillechamber.org.
Wednesday, 5-6 p.m.
Feb. 23
Ribbon Cutting
Colleyville Chamber of Commerce hosts a ribbon cutting and open house for Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton, 5300 SH 121. For information call Crysta Wooten at 817-488-7149 or email crysta@colleyvillechamber.org.
Thursday, 5-6 p.m.
Feb. 24
Lunch & Learn
Colleyville Senior Center, 2512 Glade Rd., hosts a Friday Lunch & Learn, featuring a complimentary meal followed by an educational presentation by a local organization. For information and a list of presenters call 817-503-1195.
Friday, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
March 1
Siren Test
The city of Colleyville holds its monthly emergency siren test. For information call 817-503-1000.
Wednesday, 1 p.m.
March 1
Genealogy Group
The Genealogy Group meets at the Colleyville Senior Center, 2512 Glade Rd. topics include Find A Grave, Sons of the American Revolution and Daughters of the American Revolution. For information call 817-503-1195.
Wednesday, 10 a.m.
March 3
Meals on Wheels
Colleyvile Senior Center, 2512 Glade Rd., hosts Metroport Meals on Wheels, with coffee, treats and games in the morning, followed by lunch and then Bingo in the afternoon. Fee is $4 per person for lunch; those 90 and older eat free. For information call 817-503-1195.
Friday, 10 a.m.
March 7
Colleyville City Council
Colleyville City Council meets for work session, followed by executive session in the executive conference room, then regular sessions in the council chambers, all at City Hall, 100 Main St. For information call 817-503-1000.
Tuesday, 5:30 p.m.
Grapevine
Feb. 22
DFW Veterans Summit
Grapevine Chamber of Commerce in partnership with Lockheed Martin presents txhe 2017 DFW Veterans Summit and Procurement Fair, giving the local business community the opportunity to meet with major government and commercial contractors, takes place at the Grapevine Conventon Center, 1209 S. Main St. Admission is $25 per person; veterans admitted free. Proceeds benefit Veterans Programs through the Grapevine Chamber Foundation. For information visit GrapevineChamber.org/Procurement.
Wednesday, 8:30 a.m.-3:15 p.m.
Feb. 24-26
TexPex Stamp Show
The TexPex 2017 Stamp Show and Conference takes place Thursday-Sunday at the Hilton DFW Lakes Executive Conference Center, 1800 SH 26 East. Admission and parking are free. For information call 940-382-3242 or email entech.design@verizon.net.
Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Sunday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Feb. 23
Social Security Seminar
Grapevine Public Library, 1201 Municipal Way, hosts “Social Security: What You Should Know,” and informational seminar bny Hector Hinojosa, CFP, on how to file and maximize Social Security benefits. For information call 817-410-3403 or email reference@grapevinetexas.gov.
Thursday, 6 p.m.
Feb. 24
Parlor Sociable
Nash Farm, 626 Ball St., hosts Parlor Sociable, a “social call” with coffee, tea and sweet plus parlor games and conversation. For ages 14 and older. Cost is $15 per person. For information email cjolliff@grapevinetexasusa.com.
Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Feb. 24-26
AKS Gem Show
The AKS Gem Show takes place Friday-Sunday at Grapevine Convention Center, 1209 S. Main St., a wholesale shows open to the public, featuring fine jewelry, fashion jewelry, beads, beading supplies, findings, gold, silver, charms, designer cabochons, gemstones, pearls, and more. Admission is $5. For informationemail info@aksshow.com.
Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Sunday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Feb. 24
Breakfast at Tiffany’s
Palace Theatre at the Palance Arts Center, 300 S. Main St., hosts a screening of Breakfast at Tiffany’s, the 1961 film about a young New York socialite interested in a young man who moves into her building, starring Audrey Hepburn, George Peppard and Patricia Neal. Tickets are $6, available online at Tickets.GrapevineTicketline.com until midnight the night before the show, and at the theater box office beginning one hour prior to showtime. For information call 817-410-3100.
Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 25
Imagination Town
Grapevine Public Library, 1201 Municipal Way, hosts Saturday Special: Imagination Town, an event for ages 5 and under with tents creating a play town with a fire station, vet, school, library, grocery store, mechanic shop, house and camping/fishing. Children must be accompanied by an adult caregiver. Free. For information call 817-410-3405 or email children@grapevinetexas.gov.
Saturday, noon-4 p.m.
Feb. 27
Plant Sculpting
Grapevine Parks and Recreation continues its Young@Heart Gardening Series, for ages 55 and up, with “Plant Sculpting,” teaching participants about Ivy and how it can be trained into shapes, and how to make a custom trellis to start an ivy. The class takes place at Botanical Gardens at Heritage Park, 411 Ball St. Cost is $5 per person and pre-registration is required. For information call 817-410-3350 or email lgrove@grapevinetexas.gov.
Monday, 10 a.m.-noon.
March 1
Wine 101
Bingham Family Vineyards Tasting Room at Bingham Family Vineyards, 620 S. Main, holds its First Wednesday Wine 101 Class, focusing on the basic five S’s of wine tasting. Cost is $18 for club members, $20 for non-members. For information call 682-651-8668 or email Grapevine@BinghamFamilyVineyards.com.
Wednesday, 6:30 p.m.
March 3
Spring Gardening
Nash Farm, 626 Ball St., continues its First Friday at the Farm series with “Spring Gardening,” giving participants a chance to prepare their spring gardening plan and then have lunch with the farm hands. Cost is $3 per person and tickets are available online at Tickets.GrapevineTicketline.com. For information call 817-410-3185 or email cjoliff@grapevinetexasusa.com.
Friday, 10 a.m.
March 3
The Grapes of Wrath
Palace Theatre at the Palance Arts Center, 300 S. Main St., hosts a screening of The Grapes of Wrath, the 1940 film about a poor Midwest family forced off their land who travel to California during the Great Depression, starring henry Fonda, Jane Darwell and John Carradine. Tickets are $6, available online at Tickets.GrapevineTicketline.com until midnight the night before the show, and at the theater box office beginning one hour prior to showtime. For information call 817-410-3100.
Friday, 7:30 p.m.
March 4
Teen Zone
Grapevine Public Library, 1201 Municipal Way, hosts a grand opening party for the new Teen Zone. For information email teen@grapevinetexas.gov.
Saturday 10 a.m.-noon.
March 4
Artist’s Reception
Giddens Gallery of Fine Art, 624 S. Main St., hosts a reception for Betty Grummer, featured artist in the Expressions of the spirit art exhibit, on display at the gallery March 1-4 and March 7-11. Admission is free. The reception includes complimentary wine and hors d’oeuvres. For information call 817-488-8600 or email giddensgallery@gmail.com.
Reception is Saturday, March 4, 6-9 p.m. Gallery is open for the exhibit Tuesday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
March 4-5
Wood Carvers Show
North Texas Wood Carvers’ 42nd annual Rhapsody in Wood Carving Show takes place at the Grapevine Convention Center, 1209 S. Main St., with awards handed out in more than 30 categories of competition, a whittling competition, a silent auction, raffle items, and items for sale. Admission is $3. Visit NTXCarvers.com for information.
Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
March 7
Grapevine City Council
Grapevine City Council meets in the council chambers at City Hall, 200 S. Main St. For information call 817-410-3000.
Tuesday, 7:30 p.m.
Southlake
Feb. 22
Southlake Kiwanis
The Southlake Kiwanis meet for breakfast at Timarron Country Club, 1400 Byron Nelson Pkwy. For information call Candice Caperton at 817-807-2933.
Wednesday, 7:30 a.m.
Feb. 23
Meet the Mayor
Mayor Laura Hill hosts Meet the Mayor at Lambert’s Home and Garden, 2787 E. Southlake Blvd. For information call 817-748-8400.
Thursday, 5:30-7 p.m.
Feb. 23
AARP Tax Aide
AARP volunteers provide free assistance with tax preparation at the Southlake Public Library, 1400 Main St., 3rd floor. No age restrictions by appointments are required; call 817-748-8247 to schedule. For information call 817-748-8243 or email southlakelibrary@ci.southlake.tx.us.
Thursday, 3-7 p.m.
Feb. 24
Birds of a Feather
Bob Jones Nature Center, 355 Bob Jones Rd., hosts “Birds of a Feather,” for children of all ages and featuring a Bluebird Trail hike and craft activities. Cost is $12 for members, $15 for non-members, and space is limited. Parent or guardian must be present. Register at BJNC.org.
Friday, 1-2:30 p.m.
Feb. 25
Town Hall with Rep. Marchant in Carrolton
Rep. Kenny Marchant will hold a Citizens' Town Hall at 2455 McIver Lane, Carrollton, 75006. Constituents of the 24th congressional district have made many requests during the last three months for a town hall with Rep. Marchant. This event will allow for discussion of developments in Congress as well as other issues.
Saturday, 2-3:30 p.m.
Feb. 25
Trail Running
Bob Jones Nature Center, 355 Bob Jones Rd., offers weekly trail runs led by Jason Tamblyn and open to adults and teens age 14 and over. Cost is $10 per person per year. For information or to register call 817-491-6333 or email admin@bjnc.org.
Saturday, 9 a.m.
Feb. 28
Arts Council Meeting
Southlake Arts Council meets at the Southlake Town Hall, 1400 Main St. For information call 817-748-8384. Tuesday, 6 p.m.
March 1
Blood Pressure Checks
The Southlake Senior Center offers free blood pressure checks at The Marq, 285 Shady Oaks Dr. For information call 817-748-8900.
Wednesday, 10:30-11:30 a.m.
March 1
Dr. Seuss’ Birthday
Southlake Public Library, 1400 Main St., 3rd floor, celebrates the birthday of Dr. Seuss with music, games, stories and surprise guests in a party for all ages. Free. For information call 817-748-8243.
Wednesday, 11 a.m.-noon.
March 2
AARP Tax Aide
AARP volunteers provide free assistance with tax preparation at the Southlake Public Library, 1400 Main St., 3rd floor. No age restrictions but appointments are required; call 817-748-8247 to schedule. For information call 817-748-8243 or email southlakelibrary@ci.southlake.tx.us.
Thursday, 3-7 p.m.
March 5
Trail Running
Bob Jones Nature Center, 355 Bob Jones Rd., offers weekly trail runs led by Jason Tamblyn and open to adults and teens age 14 and over. Cost is $10 per person per year. For information or to register call 817-491-6333 or email admin@bjnc.org.
Saturday, 9 a.m.
March 6
S.K.I.L.
Southlake Kids Interested in Leadership (S.K.I.L.), a program created in partnership between the city of Southlake, the Carroll Independent School District and the Southlake Chamber of Commerce, facilitates opportunities for advanced engagement by the city’s youth, allowing them to become valued as collaborators and decision-makers. Meets in the council chambers at Southlake Town Hall, 1400 Main St. For information call 817-748-8400.
Monday, 4:30 p.m.
March 7
Southlake City Council
Southlake City Council meets for a work session followed by regular session in the council chambers at Town Hall, 1400 Main St. For information call 817-748-8015 or email the city secretary at lpayne@ci.southlake.tx.us.
Tuesday, 5:30 p.m.
March 7
Financial Education Series
Anthony D’Amico teaches a free financial education seminar on estate planning
at the Southlake Public Library, 1400 Main St., 3rd floor. For information call 817-748-8243 or email southlakelibrary@ci.southlake.tx.us. Tuesday, 6 p.m.
