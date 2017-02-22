The Mustangs-Panthers baseball rivalry could be explosive

It’s one thing to be respected. It’s another to have everyone’s attention.
When Grapevine and Colleyville Heritage begin the 2017 high school baseball season Thursday in the Baylor Healthcare Classic, it won’t take too much research to know why each of these teams has a chance to play deep into May.
The Mustangs are coming off the 2016 Class 5A state championship. The Panthers are moving down to Class 5A and share District 8-5A with the Mustangs. They feature power right-hander Alex Scherff, a Texas A&M signee who has the stuff and makeup to be a first-round draft choice in the Major League Baseball free agent draft in early June.
But each program has its different set of issues to confront. For Colleyville Heritage, this program cannot believe its own hype. It finished 21-14 and lost to Keller in the Class 6A area round. At Grapevine, the battle against contentment is ongoing after the Mustangs went 35-6.
“We did have to fight a little complacency,” Grapevine head coach Steve Hutcherson said. “You get spoiled. You want everything to fast forward because you were riding that wave of success. But everything has a process. You can’t skip the important stuff, especially when you know you’re going to get everyone’s best.”
Grapevine and Colleyville Heritage may be in an era where the talent in each program has never been better. And based on how Hutcherson and Colleyville Heritage head coach Alan McDougal feel, this is enough quality coming to sustain for the next several springs.
Scherff’s every start will be greeted by dozens of scouts. He’s taken the transfer tour through his career. He started as a freshman at Colleyville Heritage before playing at Fort Worth Christian and Plano Prestonwood as a sophomore and junior. He is now back at Colleyville Heritage because of a UIL ruling that denied an appeal to play baseball at Grapevine.
The Panthers also feature sophomore shortstop Bobby Witt, who continues to emerge as one of the area’s top players. There is senior leadership brought by third baseman Isaiah Alvarenga, catcher/first baseman Cameron Ehringer and center fielder Brooks Bostick.
“From a pitching standpoint, I think we have a chance to be pretty deep,” McDougal said. “Offensively, we have a group of younger players who are working their way up. Using them with our senior leadership and blending that all together is going to play a big part.”
Grapevine’s starting rotation likely will begin with presumed No. 1 and senior right-hander Connor Neuman. He has signed with Louisiana Tech. Senior Joseph Leal returns to play first base. Boone Montgomery has moved from second base to shortstop. Ryan Drake is back at third base. Drake and Montgomery are likely competing for the No. 2 pitching spot.
Other key figures will be outfielder Dylan Gonzales and second baseman London Green. Green served in a reserve role in 2016.
“We have quite a few guys who can throw,” Hutcherson said. “We do not have to take someone seven innings.”
The district schedule will look different this year when that begins in mid-March. Adopting what other districts started to do in the last couple of years, teams will have their two meetings with each other in the same week, a home-and-away Tuesday and Friday series.
What it prevents is the probability of the ace pitcher facing an opponent in both meetings. With this format, he likely only gets one outing.
“The other team has to use all their pieces,” Hutcherson said. “It’s going to make you use your roster and manage the game a little more.”
Grapevine and Colleyville Heritage meet in the final series of the year. April 25 will be at Grapevine. April 28 will be at Colleyville Heritage. A district championship could quite likely be at stake.
Comments