Panthers start to right ship, push for playoffs

The Colleyville Heritage boys soccer team halted a five-game losing streak on Friday night with an 8-1 victory over Fort Worth Dunbar. They gained a little momentum with a 5-0 win over Fort Worth Eastern Hills on Tuesday.
The victories kept the Panthers’ playoff hopes alive, and interim head coach Jay Zeller said it is critical that his team view the rest of the season with a postseason mindset.
“Our playoff season begins tomorrow night,” Zeller said. “Our scenario isn’t quite as drastic as the playoff season in that if we lose we’re out, but we must begin the second round with a win to ignite and renew this season. We are well aware of our position in the standings, but we also have the confidence in our ability to get the job done when we step onto the game fields.”
Colleyville Heritage will square off with Birdville, the top-ranked team in District 8-5A standings, on Friday, and Zeller said that while his players are aware of the Hawks’ ability, that is not what they are concentrated on going in.
“At this point, the only aspect we are focusing on is Colleyville Heritage soccer,” Zeller said last Thursday. “What can we do to improve our situation this Friday?”
Zeller said that even though the Panthers went 2-6 through the first half of district play, he is pleased with the effort his players have given night in and night out.
“In my four games with the Panthers, I have been extremely proud of the determination and effort, both in practice and in games,” Zeller said. “We have some small issues that have piled up and contributed to results that were not in our favor. The guys are working extremely hard, day in and day out, to turn the tables and correct the little things.
“I have been most impressed by the eagerness to learn the game and their competitiveness. I absolutely love their desire to compete. That will help right the ship down the road.”
Zeller said he has had some great individual efforts at this point, but added that individual stats are not what concern him and his team at this time.
“Right now, the team [itself] will be and is our greatest athlete,” Zeller said. “This group has the ability to really come together and perform above their capacity because of their commitment to the team and each other.
“We will never be successful because of a handful of talented players. Success will occur when we work to combine our total strengths and play unselfishly. To that end, this is one of the most unselfish teams I’ve ever led.”
