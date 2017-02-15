Here’s why coaches could be lining up for Grapevine football job

It wasn’t a ripple that went through the Grapevine-Colleyville school district last week within its football community.
It was one big tidal wave.
When Grapevine head coach Randy Jackson left his successful three-year run and took the North Forney job, it caught many by surprise. There was nothing to suggest this move was coming, either for the right reasons or for the wrong reasons.
But now the job is available. GCISD athletic director Bryan Gerlich would like to have a replacement named before spring break on March 13. If so, that would mean the program likely would have spring football in May. Defensive coordinator Mike Alexander has been named the interim head coach. Without question, he will be a candidate for it on a full-time basis.
As we break down this opening, here are some of the key positives — and one problem area — the new coach will inherit:
▪ An experienced quarterback: Alan Bowman is going to be a senior this fall. That in itself lends stability to the transition. Bowman has been through the varsity wars since he was pressed into duty as a freshman in 2014. It’s probably a good bet that the new coach will not do too much to change the offense, since Bowman is pretty comfortable with the spread. In the interim, younger players are also going to turn to him for leadership and guidance as the search continues.
▪ Playmakers: There is one in the receivers in junior-to-be David Clayton. He matured through the 2016 season and went from being a secondary offensive player to a primary target. This is a time when he must make sure he establishes himself as one of leaders in this program. There’s also another in budding running back in junior Roshawn Prear. He showed flashes of being a threat to turn a six-yard run into 60.
▪ Trenches/Defense: There are some major losses in both groups. The offensive line is going through a major transition. Well, you can call it an overhaul. So a new group will have to be nurtured through what the new staff desires. Defensively, the best player of that side is graduating in nose tackle Brian Andrews. Jackson admitted earlier in the offseason that he was going to have to work to rebuild all parts of it.
▪ Changed culture: When Jackson took over in 2014, he had to change the thinking and expectations of a program that had won four games in two previous seasons. The successor doesn’t have to worry about that. It will be his job to maintain the momentum. Grapevine has been to playoffs in three consecutive seasons. There is every reason to believe this group can make it four.
▪ New facility: The new indoor practice facility that should be ready at some point in 2018 will be an attractive feature for any candidate. It will be complete with a 50-yard field field, a 10-yard end zone and an abundance of space for the programs for equipment and other amenities. The important part is that Grapevine-Colleyville is joining the arms race of the athletic facilities (of course, the facility will be available for other sports and fine arts programs).
Now, the process to find the next right fit begins.
