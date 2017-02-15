Defender gets rare high-point total for Lady Panthers

There had to have been a misprint in the Colleyville Heritage girls basketball team’s Feb. 7 box score. It couldn’t have been anything else.
When Colleyville Heritage wrapped up the District 8-5A season with a 45-34 victory over rival Grapevine, senior guard Caitlyn Foster led all scorers with 16 points. Yes, that’s the same Foster who has been known more for what she has done trying to deny the basketball from going into the net than doing that herself.
The defensive stalwart finished with what was believed to be a career-high 16 points. Colleyville Heritage (26-6, 14-0) went into Monday’s Class 5A Region I bi-district playoff against Fort Worth O.D. Wyatt having not lost a game in 2017.
“I was just trying to play the game like I always do,” Foster said. “But I was getting nervous because the game was close and I was just taking shots. I had no clue. Then when I saw the book and the point total next my number (20), I thought there was no way that was right.”
Well, if there is to be a storybook playoff run for the Lady Panthers, those unexpected types of offensive performances will be gladly accepted. It takes a little of everything.
Regardless of the outpouring, Foster has made her living on the defensive end. Head coach Dianna Sager has always considered Foster her best defender. She will usually get the assignment of handling the opposing team’s most prolific player. That includes teammate Bryn Gerlich in practice.
Sager’s logic is practical. You can’t coach what is a natural instinct. The ability to anticipate a pass, step in front of it and come up with a steal comes second nature. That’s a byproduct of being on the varsity for four years (she missed her sophomore season due to a torn left ACL).
“She’s 5-7, but her wingspan is really such an asset,” Sager said. “It’s really hard to pass over her. That’s what makes her so invaluable to us. She can take the ball out of someone’s hands. I don’t know how many times I have seen her just take the inbounds pass before it goes to the offense and give us the ball.”
Film study, footwork and embracing the game plan have been a part of Foster’s strategy as she winds down her high school career. As a freshman, she started off as the point guard. But when she was able to play her junior year, Sager moved Foster to the shooting guard and small forward spots because she can rebound.
Foster has never fouled out of a game. Her skills allow her to match up against anyone who could be her height or several inches taller. Foster has always focused in on the ball and staying between the player and the basket. There’s never been the, “Why me?” about playing somebody on defense. It’s always been, “What do I need to do?”
“She changes their offense sometimes because she can shut down them down,” Sager said. “With all of the speed drills and performance course work we did in the fall, she has handled everything beautifully.”
The clock ticks toward the end of a fulfilling career. Playing in college is something that will sort itself over the coming months. That’s not Foster’s concern. Preserving the season for as long as she and her teammates can comes first.
“With this being my last season to play, I want to focus on my defense,” Foster said. “I’m just competitive. We’ll worry about the first game and then the next. That’s it.”
