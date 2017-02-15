Carroll, Grapevine and Heritage do well at swimming regionals

The Southlake Carroll, Colleyville Heritage and Grapevine swim and dive teams had excellent showings at their respective regional swim meets and will be well-represented at this weekend’s state competition.
Carroll coach Kevin Murphy said that his athletes competed very well at their regional meet, but added that new rule change did make things interesting.
“Regionals is always a pressure-packed meet,” Murphy said. “The swimmers and divers must perform there or their season is ended. With the expansion of the Texas state swim/dive meet to 24 to state instead of 16 in each event, the performances in the 6A regionals became even faster and more competitive. It appears that since the Texas state meet was expanded, more athletes became more motivated, since they saw a greater chance of making it ... this year.”
Carroll advanced two divers and 12 swimmers to the state meet and took the championship on the boys side at region.
On the girls side, Carroll finished second, advancing three divers and eight swimmers to state.
Natalie Whalen, Kit Kat Zenick, Anya Ittiruck, Rachel Luevit, Ashley Zettle, Sydney Balint, Amelia Rusli, Spencer Dockal, Bridget O’Neil, Katie Crown and Allison Ward all advanced to state on the girls side for Carroll.
On the boys side, Jack LeVant, Alex Zettle, Landon Armstrong, Colter Carman, Logan Davis, Daniel Balint, Jaykob Williams, Evan Kolde, Landon Jensen, Kevin Repice, Gus Karau, Chris Lindley, C.J. Durant and Phillip Kleiman advanced.
Grapevine and Colleyville Heritage coach Daniel Jau said the regional meet went well for his teams also and said he has a number of swimmers and divers moving on.
“We had an amazing meet,” Jau said. “The competition level was very high [with] Frisco, last year’s boys state runner up and girls state champion, as well as the other Frisco schools, Lovejoy, and the return of Highland Park to 5A. The Grapevine boys went back and forth with Highland Park and Frisco. The Highland Park boys team had a handful of breastrokers that ended up passing us for the 5A region championship.”
The Grapevine boys were Region 3-5A runner up, while the Grapevine girls placed fifth.
The Colleyville boys placed eighth and the Lady Panthers placed 16th overall at the region meet.
Daniel Rutledge, Parker Schultz, Christian Hambrock, David Hallaron, Nick Tsigas, Erin Palmer, Kevin Doody, Ryan McManus, Lyon Lee, Eric He, John Eric Rios, Ben Adams and Justin Yan will all be representing Grapevine and Colleyville Heritage at the state meet.
Comments