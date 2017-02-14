Lady Panthers, Mustangs advance to area round

The postseason has begun for the Colleyville Heritage and Grapevine girls basketball teams, while it’s over at Southlake Carroll. The Lady Panthers and Lady Mustangs each advanced on Monday to get to the area round.
Colleyville Heritage (26-6, 14-0 District 8-5A): The Lady Panthers won their district championship under head coach Dianna Sager going undefeated when they beat Grapevine, 45-34, on Feb. 7. This is the fourth district championship Sager has won or shared in her 15 seasons at Colleyville Heritage. The program is making its 13th postseason appearance.
Colleyville Heritage faced Fort Worth O.D. Wyatt in the Class 5A Region I bi-district round on Monday night at Mansfield Timberview. The 65-16 win advanced the Lady Panthers to the area round where they will take on the winner of Wichita Falls Rider and Aledo in the area round later in the week.
This is arguably Sager’s most prolific offensive team. It never played a district game that was decided by single digits. It faced two stiff challenges from Grapevine but found a way to create some distance in the second half.
The Lady Panthers will have a long playoff run if: They are going to have to find a way to be tough against a team that may have the size advantage in the block. Colleyville Heritage presents 6-0 junior forward Bryn Gerlich. But this team will likely be asked to play a little more physical. Sager is hoping for this team to keep playing solidly on the defensive end.
The Lady Panthers will have a short playoff run if: They suddenly get cold from the field and teams are able to get back on defense and take away their transition game. If senior 3-point specialist McKinley Charles gets run off the 3-point line consistently, that’s going to be a problem. Sager also knows the uniforms will be turned in if the game plan isn’t followed.
Grapevine (18-10, 12-2 8-5A): The Lady Mustangs welcomed head coach Lindy Slagle back to the bench full time on Monday in the Class 5A Region I bi-district playoff game against Fort Worth Southwest Monday at Mansfield Timberview. The Lady Mustangs won 58-31.
Slagle had been cleared as only a part-time return in the middle of January. It will be a welcomed change of pace that would help this team since it hasn’t been at full strength all season.
“Looking at the bigger picture, I can be there for shoot around and ride the bus to the games,” Slagle said. “It’s something that I haven’t done since December. This is the kind of norm they have dealt with. If nothing else, there is some assurance and peace about what we’re doing.”
The Lady Mustangs will have a long playoff run if: This streaky perimeter shooting team gets hot and remains hot for several games. They can play aggressively and find quality shots in the post. This team needs a third scorer to go along with senior forward Jessi Prater and senior guard/forward Tatum Tellin. Slagle also wants to have this team finish around the basket.
The Lady Mustangs will have a long playoff run if: This roster doesn’t have anyone who stands taller than 5-9. This run will be dictated how well it blocks out and doesn’t allow second shots.
Grapevine advances to the area round to face the winner of Denton Ryan and Saginaw Chisholm Trail later this week.
Carroll (9-21, 2-12 District 5-6A): The Lady Dragons concluded the regular season with a 43-25 loss to Flower Mound on Feb. 7. Fortunately, this team did not finish last. It finished seventh thanks to its season sweep of last-place Lewisville Hebron.
Comments