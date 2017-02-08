Lady Mustang leads with old-school approach

1:12 Man's best friend also becomes man's best colleague Pause

1:34 Candlelight vigil for Zuzu Verk

0:53 How cartel drugs are smuggled at the border

1:04 “Texas is the greatest state in America.”

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

0:32 Two men injured after crashing a stolen SUV in south Dallas

5:13 Mark Cuban: AT&T, Time Warner merger needed for competition with major tech companies

1:42 Meacham Airport opens new administration building

1:49 Rangers manager Jeff Banister is counting on Shin-Soo Choo's return to form