Carroll trustees call $208 million bond election

Carroll school board members voted unanimously Monday night to place a $208 million bond package—an amount the district could raise without increasing the tax rate—on the May 6 ballot.
Trustee Todd Carlton, who before he was appointed to the board served on the capital needs planning committee that reviewed and prioritized the list of projects, said, “I’m extremely proud of how this district went about this process.”
In an interview last week, John Haugen, an architect and consultant to Carroll schools, said that the bulk of the bond, about $150 million, would go to cover “life cycle issues.”
Those life cycle improvements include replacing aging mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems, playground resurfacing, foundation and structural needs, upgrading the technology infrastructure and various remodeling and repair projects, including the Carroll Senior High School theater and the Carroll Aquatics Center.
Other projects related to growth involve classroom additions at each of the district’s five elementary schools and a new fine arts center at Carroll Senior High to house band and choir.
Haugen said a fine arts center, which would have about 700 seats, would have better acoustics designed for musical performances than the theater space, which seats about 1,000 and must have room for drama productions. It also would have “a domino effect” in making room for more STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) labs at Carroll High School and giving the journalism program more room at Carroll Senior High.
Julie Thannum, assistant superintendent for board and community relations, said trustees had a workshop after the Jan. 23 board meeting. They discussed the merits of a single proposition for the ballot versus multiple propositions and were leaning toward a single proposition, which is what they approved Monday night.
Carroll’s last bond election was held in 2009. Haugen said that ideally, the district would aim for every five years, so there would not be as many life cycle needs.
Thannum said the bond could have gone as high as $210 million without raising the tax rate for bond debt, currently at 35 cents. Officials have said they don’t want to raise the tax rate, as property values have been on the rise. Trustees have dropped a penny off the bond tax rate over the last two years and more than 7 cents in the last decade.
Early voting begins April 21, and district officials plan ho hold several community meetings to present information on the package and answer questions.
For more information, go to www.carrollbudget.com.
