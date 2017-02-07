Courier-Journal

February 7, 2017 11:47 AM

Candidates file for area city council and school board seats

Staff report

Filing for the May 6 election for local city councils and school boards runs through Feb. 17.

As of 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3 the following people had filed for a place on the ballot:

Colleyville

Place 3

Incumbent and Mayor Pro Tem Chris Putnam, senior vice-president, sales and business development, Synchronoss Technologies, is seeking reelection for Place 3. He has served one term.

Place 4

Mike Sexton, an endurance sport coach, is running for Place 4. The position was held by Jody Short, a two-term councilman who is unable to seek a third term because of term limits.

Grapevine

Place 5

Incumbent Chris Coy, director of financial planning & analysis at Grapevine-based GameStop, is running to keep his seat at Place 5.

Debi Meek, retail sales, is challenging the incumbent.

Place 6

Running for reelection to the Place 6 seat is incumbent Duff O’Dell. She retired after 32 years of service from Delta Air Lines in 2005 as an executive in InFlight Service.

Southlake

Place 1

Incumbent Shahid Shafi, 52, is seeking reelection to Place 1. He lists his occupation as surgeon.

Place 6

Incumbent Gary Fawks, 59, is seeking reelection to Place 6. He lists his occupation as manager.

Carroll ISD

Place 1

Incumbent Michelle F. Moore, 45, is seeking re-election to Place 1. She lists her occupation as fundraiser.

Place 2

Place 2 incumbent Bradley Taylor, 39, is seeking re-election. He lists his occupation as sales.

Place 3

Incumbent Sheri Mills, 46, a vice president for a neuroscience education institute, is seeking re-election to Place 3.

Place 6

Todd Carlton, 44, who was appointed to Place 6 after the departure of Matt Kormann, seeks the remaining two years of a term in Place 6. He states he works in finance.

Grapevine-Colleyville ISD

Place 5

Incumbent Jesse G. Rodriguez, 65, a regional sales director, filed for re-election to Place 5.

Place 6

Challenger Doug Noell, 48, is running for the seat currently occupied by Leon Leal. Noell lists his occupation as retired IT consultant and stay-at-home dad.

Place 7

Incumbent Jorge Rodriguez, 47, is running for re-election to Place 7. He lists his occupation as senior manager.

