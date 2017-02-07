Candidates file for area city council and school board seats

Filing for the May 6 election for local city councils and school boards runs through Feb. 17.
As of 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3 the following people had filed for a place on the ballot:
Colleyville
Place 3
Incumbent and Mayor Pro Tem Chris Putnam, senior vice-president, sales and business development, Synchronoss Technologies, is seeking reelection for Place 3. He has served one term.
Place 4
Mike Sexton, an endurance sport coach, is running for Place 4. The position was held by Jody Short, a two-term councilman who is unable to seek a third term because of term limits.
Grapevine
Place 5
Incumbent Chris Coy, director of financial planning & analysis at Grapevine-based GameStop, is running to keep his seat at Place 5.
Debi Meek, retail sales, is challenging the incumbent.
Place 6
Running for reelection to the Place 6 seat is incumbent Duff O’Dell. She retired after 32 years of service from Delta Air Lines in 2005 as an executive in InFlight Service.
Southlake
Place 1
Incumbent Shahid Shafi, 52, is seeking reelection to Place 1. He lists his occupation as surgeon.
Place 6
Incumbent Gary Fawks, 59, is seeking reelection to Place 6. He lists his occupation as manager.
Carroll ISD
Place 1
Incumbent Michelle F. Moore, 45, is seeking re-election to Place 1. She lists her occupation as fundraiser.
Place 2
Place 2 incumbent Bradley Taylor, 39, is seeking re-election. He lists his occupation as sales.
Place 3
Incumbent Sheri Mills, 46, a vice president for a neuroscience education institute, is seeking re-election to Place 3.
Place 6
Todd Carlton, 44, who was appointed to Place 6 after the departure of Matt Kormann, seeks the remaining two years of a term in Place 6. He states he works in finance.
Grapevine-Colleyville ISD
Place 5
Incumbent Jesse G. Rodriguez, 65, a regional sales director, filed for re-election to Place 5.
Place 6
Challenger Doug Noell, 48, is running for the seat currently occupied by Leon Leal. Noell lists his occupation as retired IT consultant and stay-at-home dad.
Place 7
Incumbent Jorge Rodriguez, 47, is running for re-election to Place 7. He lists his occupation as senior manager.
