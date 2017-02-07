What’s happening in Grapevine and Colleyville

Grapevine Citizens Fire Academy begins Feb. 16
The Grapevine Citizens Fire Academy is kicking off Feb. 16 at 601 Boyd Drive. Classes will be held every Thursday evening plus two on Saturday mornings through May 4. Instruction includes experiencing fighting fires, tearing up a car with rescue tools and meeting firefighters.
Colleyville Fire Academy accepting applications
The Colleyville Fire Department is accepting applications for this year’s Citizen’s Fire Academy. The six-week program allows Colleyville residents to experience firefighting in a fun, interactive and educational fashion. Classes begin Tat 6:30 p.m. March 6. The course features hands-on learning opportunities to teach topics including fire basics, fire scene operations, EMS and medical operations, hazardous materials response tactics and aero-medical operations.
People who complete the course can become members of the Colleville Citizen’s Fire Academy Alumni Association, which supports firefighters and fire staff. Members are also on scene during fires manning the rehabilitation vehicle. Applications are available online at the Fire Department’s web page. Applications are due Feb. 28. Those interested can email wsavage@colleyville.com for more information or call 817-503-1400.
Grapevine hosts Texas Lakes Trail meeting
The Grapevine Convention & Visitors Bureau welcomed the Texas Lakes Trail’s quartely meeting at Grapevine’s Information Center on Jan. 31. The Texas Lakes Trail Region is a part of the Texas Heritage Trails Program, created by the Texas Historical Commission to preserve and share Texas’s history and unique culture.
More than 40 attendees from the region convened to discuss and hear presentations about the “New Age of Visitor Services and Cultural Tourism.”
Attendees experienced the historical and cultural highlights of Grapevine with a chili sampling at Tolbert’s Chili Parlor, a guided walking tour of Downtown Main Street and a visit to historical Nash Farm. At Nash Farm, participants heard about the creation and development of the successful Living History Program that takes place on the historic 5.2-acre farm.
Grapevine hosts the Texas Lakes Trail educational member meetings every other year.
The Texas Heritage Trails program divides the state into 10 heritage trail regions based around the 10 scenic driving trails created in 1968 by Gov. John Connally and the Texas Department of Transportation. It is a region of North Central Texas.
Grapevine, one of the premier destinations within the Texas Lakes Trail, offers major attractions that preserve history and share the stories of early settlers. These include: Grapevine Vintage Railroad, Nash Farm, Palace Arts Center, Settlement to City Museum, Grapevine Heritage Center and Historical Museum and Sea Life Aquarium.
For more information about the Texas Lakes Trail Region, visit www.texaslakestrail.com.
