Colleyville, Grapevine and Southlake calendar

Colleyville
Feb. 9
Historical Preservation Committee
Colleyville Historical Preservation Committee meets in the City Manager’s Office conference room at City Hall, 100 Main St. For information call 817-503-1000.
Thursday, 6:30 p.m.
Feb. 10
Senior Valentine’s Day
Colleyville Senior Center, 2512 Glade Rd., hosts a Senior Valentine’s Day Celebration. Those attending are asked to bring canned goods to donate to GRACE Food Pantry, but canned food donations are not required to attend. There will be a sweets buffet followed by door price drawings. For information call 817-503-1195.
Friday, noon.
Feb. 13
Colleyville/GCISD Meeting
Colleyville City Council and Grapevine Colleyville Independent School District Board of Trustees hold a joint meeting at Colleyville Heritage High School, 5401 Heritage Ave. For information call 817-503-1000.
Monday, 6:30 p.m.
Grapevine
Feb. 10-12
Sweetheart Sidewalk Sale
Historic Downtown Grapevine Association hosts the 2nd annual Sweetheart Sidewalk Sale, with merchants along Main Street offering specials to celebrate Valentine’s Day. For information call 800-457-6338.
Friday, Saturday and Sunday, all day.
Feb. 10
The Notebook
Palace Theatre, 300 S. Main St., hosts a screening of The Notebook, starring Ryan Gosling, Rachel McAdams, James Garner and Gena Rowlands. Tickets are available online at Tickets.GrapevineTicketline.com; online ticket sales close at midnight the night before the show and tickets will be available at the Palace Box Office beginning one hour prior to show time. Admission is $6 and free popcorn is available to everyone who presents a same-day receipt from any Grapevine restaurant. For information call 817-410-3100.
Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 14
Victorian Valentine Making
Donald Schoolhouse Museum/Grapevine Museums, 206 W. Hudgins St., offers a free Victorian-themed Valentine’s Day card making session. For information call 817-410-3526.
Tuesday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Southlake
Feb. 8
Southlake Kiwanis
The Southlake Kiwanis meet at Timarron Country Club, 1400 Byron Nelson Pkwy., for breakfast. For information call Candice Caperton at 817-807-2933.
Wednesday, 7:30-8:30 a.m.
Feb. 9
AARP Tax Aide
AARP volunteers provide free assistance with tax preparation at the Southlake Public Library, 1400 Main St., 3rd floor. No age restrictions but appointments are required; to schedule an appointment, call 817-748-8247. For information email southlakelibrary@ci.southlake.tx.us.
Thursday, 3-7 p.m.
Feb. 11
Staying Alive CPR
American Heart Association hosts its 4th annual Staying Alive CPR free event at The Marq, 285 Shady Oaks Dr. Each family gets a free CPR kit with DVD. For information call 817-748-8349 or email rburt@ci.southlake.tx.us.
Saturday, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Feb. 13
S.K.I.L.
Southlake Kids Interested in Leadership (S.K.I.L.), a program created as a partnership between the city, the Carroll ISD and the Southlake Chamber of Commerce, to facilitate opportunities for advanced engagement by the city’s youth to help them become valued as collaborators and decision-makers, is held at the Southlake Department of Public Safety Headquarters, 600 State St. For information call 817-748-8149.
Monday, 4:30-5:30 p.m.
Submit calendar items to amurray@star-telegram.com. Deadline is noon on Thursdays. Include, date, time, location and contact information. Items are printed as space allows.
Comments