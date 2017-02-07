Courier-Journal

Grapevine theater students perform Disney classic, Beauty and the Beast

Grapevine High School Theatre students welcomed guests over the weekend to their production of “Beauty and the Beast.” Dozens of students danced, sang, played instruments and worked in the crew to bring the Disney favorite to the stage.

