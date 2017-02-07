GRACE graduates seven from its Transitional Housing Program in Grapevine

A few years ago, Chrissy Fezzey was in an abusive relationship that she stayed in because she needed a place for herself and her two boys.
When she was thrown through a plate glass window, Fezzey said it was time to leave not only for her safety, but for that of her family.
“Somebody was going to end up dead,” said Fezzey, 29.
Fezzey recalled that story at a Jan. 30 commencement where she was one of six women and one man who graduated from the GRACE Transitional Housing Program. Their achievements were highlighted at the historic Bessie Mitchell House.
The event marked the conclusion of their two-year program with GRACE.
Fezzey’s story began several years ago when she and her sons stayed in an area shelter until she was accepted into the Transitional Housing Program at GRACE.
A Grapevine-based nonprofit agency that provides food, shelter, clothing and medical care to people who are in need in Grapevine, Colleyville, Southlake and other northeast Tarrant County communities, GRACE has helped thousands of people such as Fezzey.
With the organization’s financial and other help such as vouchers for food and clothes, Fezzey got a job at Big Lots and pursued her education while staying in a GRACE furnished home.
With GRACE’s assistance, Fezzey received her GED and additional training in medical assistance. Today, she works in the front office for a doctor in Grapevine.
“I am wonderful today. Life is now just great,” said Fezzey, mother of 7-year-old Trevor and 5 year old Logan. “I love where I work. I love helping people.”
The Jan. 30 event also included the promotion of Jame Scott to the position of Transitional Housing manager. Scott holds two Master’s Degrees; one in business administration and the other in social work.
GRACE Transitional Housing provides housing for homeless families, and comprehensive case management that is directed toward developing self-sufficiency.
“The program provides the client with a safe, nurturing environment that allows the client the capacity to recover and develop the skills needed to succeed,” GRACE Executive Director Shonda Schaefer said.
It is available to the families for a minimum of six months and maximum of two years.
Case management appointments are conducted weekly and case managers assist with day-to-day functioning. Case plans are designed for each individual or family, and customized for each client.
Clients are required to find employment or go to trade or professional school.
Through the Transitional Housing program in fiscal year 2015, GRACE gave homes to 29 adults and 14 children and provided $278,545 in direct assistance.
“The program posts an 80 percent success rate, well above the national average of 50 percent for programs of a similar nature,” Schaefer said.
Board President Don Johnston provided the commencement address highlighting their achievements in the program and their drive to continue on the path of self-reliance.
Schaefer expressed the pride all GRACE staff and volunteers have in “the new lives the graduates are forging for themselves.”
The event also celebrated the vision and value of the housing program. The highly-structured two-year program focuses on improving life skills, education and employment and physical, emotional and spiritual health. The program provides the training and case management for families to break the cycle of poverty and homelessness.
“Each participant has accomplished long and short term goals that lead them to an independent and successful life,” said Stacy Pacholick, GRACE director of programs. “It is a true celebration, but one of preparation to say goodbyes as well.”
“One graduate who has made great achievement is the single mother of two young boys,” Pacholick said. “When she entered the program, she immediately started working towards achieving her GED. After completing and passing all parts of her GED, she enrolled in a school for medical assistance training.
“She has now completed this training and is planning to continue with her education post transitional housing to work towards her RN degree. We are very proud of her accomplishments and her commitment to her young sons.”
