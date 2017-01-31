Carroll trustees approve 2017-18 calendar

For the 2017-18 academic year, Carroll students will start school Aug. 28 and end June 1.
Carroll trustees voted at the Jan. 23 board meeting for a calendar option that has the first semester end before winter break, which is slightly shorter than it has been in recent years. The shorter break made possible the year ending June 1 instead of June 6.
Trustee Danny Gilpin said he preferred the June 1 end because it is better for a timely start to summer school before state assessment re-testing and allows students to take part in college summer school, along with enrichment programs that start in early June.
Trustee Sheri Miller said that if district officials pursue an earlier start in 2018-19 through a District of Innovation plan, the June 1 end in 2017 would help offset the shorter summer.
By state law, school districts must start on or after the fourth Monday in August unless they have an appropriate innovation plan for an earlier start. Keller trustees recently approved their district’s plan and will vote Feb. 9 on a calendar with a first day for 2017-18 of Aug. 16. Grapevine-Colleyville district officials plan to vote on an innovation plan and calendar Feb. 23.
Carroll’s winter break runs Dec. 21 through Jan. 2. The calendar also includes a week’s holiday for Thanksgiving and March 12-16 for spring break. Other district holidays are Labor Day, Martin Luther King Jr. Day and Memorial Day. Teacher work days and student holidays are Oct. 9, Jan. 2 and Feb. 19. Bad weather makeup days are March 30 and May 25.
For more information on the calendar, go to southlakecarroll.edu and look for the link: District Approves 2017-18 Calendar.
Comments