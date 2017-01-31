Dragons to try for another upset on Friday

The Southlake Carroll boys basketball team pulled a major upset on Jan. 10 when it defeated Lewisville Hebron in a triple overtime thriller and handed its opponent one of its only two district losses this season.
The Dragons will attempt to recapture the spirit that led to that victory over the first-place Hawks when they host Hebron at 7:30 p.m. on Friday in a game that could go a long way toward determining whether or not Carroll reaches the postseason.
Coach Eric McDade said he anticipates another hard-fought game, because of the result of the first game as well as its proximity to the playoffs.
“This should be a very competitive game,” McDade said. “Both teams will be locked in, so the action should be great.”
The Dragons were 4-5 in district competition heading into Tuesday’s game with L.D. Bell and in a three-way tie for fifth place in the district standings, one game out of fourth.
McDade said the significance of the game with Hebron cannot be denied, but added that he wants his guys to maintain an even keel when it comes to their approach to district competition.
“Each game in district to this point is very important,” McDade said. “Our guys are very mature and understand district is one game at a time.”
In the first game against Hebron, Sam Bourcy led the team in scoring with 14 points, while Blake Bischler scored 11 points and Eric Creech added 10 points in the game.
Jack McBride, Stephen Blomstrom, Greg Ruff and Jordan Seyler combined for 23 points against the Hawks.
McDade said that he has no doubt his team will be focused for the match up on Friday.
“Our district is one of the toughest basketball districts in the state,” McDade said. “You have to show up every night ready to play. In order to have a chance at a district title or playoff spot you have to be ready to go night in and night out.”
The Carroll coach said one of the things that makes him optimistic about his team’s chances of competing for a playoff berth is that everyone seems to understand and fulfill their role.
“Our team chemistry is outstanding,” McDade said. “Our guys are truly playing for each other. The most interesting team dynamic is the support from our reserve players. Even when we are on the road, it feels like we are at home with the activity from our bench. We have the most dynamic bench in the state. Our guys are having fun supporting each other. It is a really nice dynamic.”
Comments