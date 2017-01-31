Safari theme makes for wild times at Colleyville’s Winter Ball

Whitney Rembert’s children Jeremiah, 7, and Mackenzie, 5, had never been to a fancy dress-up affair.
So the Carollton woman was thrilled when her aunt bought tickets for her family and a friend’s to attend Colleyville’s Winter Ball 2017.
The event, held Jan. 27 at the Colleyville Center, featured a co-ed safari themed dance for mothers and fathers or mother and father figures and sons and daughters ages 4 to less than 13. Activities included live music, professional photos and gift bags.
And lots of dancing.
“It’s the first time all four of our children have had an event to get dressed up for,” said Rembert, referring also to her friend, Ashley Mims of Irving and her children, Jordyn, 6 and Jason, 3.
Mims was as excited as her children, saying, “I never got to do this as a kid.”
Jason said he loved the dancing but the 3-year-old’s favorite part was the balloon animals, which were made at the event by the local company Party Faces. Decorations in the ballroom included balloons of wild animals such as zebras and lions at every table and huge safari cutouts.
Siblings Mackenzie, wearing a new pink dress, and Jeremiah danced the night away.
“Jeremiah dances around the house all the time,” Rembert said. “That’s why I knew he would have fun here.”
It was a sold-out evening. And Rembert’s aunt, Joyce Williams, was on hand to watch the joy from the two moms and four kids she bought tickets for.
Williams, executive secretary to City Manager Jennifer Fadden, said it was a thrill, explaining, “I knew they would enjoy it.”
Also having a great time were Justin Rutlege of Colleyville and his two daughters, Jansen, 7, and Collins, 6.
The Fort Worth banker said it was a real family affair with his wife Courtney buying dresses for her daughters and doing their hair and makeup. She then stayed home with friends to make frames for her hobby/business.
“I asked my girls to be my date,” Rutledge said, as they showed off the wrist corsages he bought for them.
Dancing is a big part of their life, Rutledge said.
“The whole family loves music,” the banker said. “I get home from work and they want to turn on the music and dance.”
Jansen said she was having a great time.
“I get to dance and see my friends,” said the second-grader, who attends Bransford Elementary School. “And be with my dad.”
