FieldhouseUSA sports facility opens at Grapevine Mills

Sounds of youth filled the air when FieldhouseUSA indoor sports facility opened on Jan. 14 at Grapevine Mills mall.
“It was great to pull up and have the parking full of cars,” said Gary L. Oliver, principal and CEO of FieldhouseUSA. “However, it was phenomenal to walk in the front door and see the smiles on the kid’s faces playing in the facility.”
Oliver said from his Frisco office that the entertainment venue will bring numerous youth and adult sport leagues, tournaments and athletic opportunities to the area. He said they expect to welcome millions of visitors annually.
“We are pleased to bring this incredible opportunity to Grapevine and its neighboring communities,” Oliver said. “Residents will enjoy an exceptional multipurpose indoor sports experience and all of the amenities and privileges of a state-of-the-art sports facility.”
FieldhouseUSA was the vision of Oliver and his business partner, Terry Casey, beginning in 2004. Oliver said that with the teamwork of many, the vision became reality with the opening of FieldhouseUSA Frisco in 2009.
Oliver said that since opening in Frisco in 2009, FieldhouseUSA has had a positive economic impact for the city and surrounding areas while creating a better “quality of life” for its residents — something he hopes will hold true for Grapevine, too. .
In a recent interview with the Star-Telegram, Grapevine Mayor William D. Tate said he was “thrilled” with the addition of FieldhouseUSA.
The 106,000-square-foot indoor sports facility features nine basketball and nine volleyball courts offering guests year-round league play in team sports like basketball and volleyball.
FieldhouseUSA also offers programs for performance training, all-sports camps, baseball, softball, birthday parties, boot camps, cheerleading, club volleyball, corporate events, dodgeball, lock-ins, skills training, Taekwondo and tumbling.
Additionally, FieldhouseUSA hosts a wide range of events and tournaments that cater to select, club and recreational teams across the United States.
“This concept is a natural fit for family-focused Grapevine and the surrounding community,” Oliver said. “Our triple focus on recreational, intermediate and competitive sporting activities at Fieldhouse USA allows the community to experience a health focused atmosphere that is unique, welcoming and exciting.”
The city’s Parks and Recreation Department has partnered with FieldhouseUSA as the sponsor program for operations of the basketball and volleyball leagues, which will begin forming in early 2017.
“We think it’s going to be a great partnership,” Oliver said, noting that the city is already well established in the sports arena.
Marty Sabota: 817-390-7367, @martysabota
