Colleyville Police see violent crime drop in 2016

Police saw a 60-percent reduction in violent crime in 2016 compared to 2015.
Police Chief Michael Holder presented the City Council with the annual crime report at a Jan. 17 City Council work session. The 60-percent decrease includes a reduction in reported cases of rape, aggravated assault, and robbery.
“The reduction is significant when you’re talking about violent crime,” Holder said. “I like to remind people these are not just numbers.”
Holder reminded the City Council that the city’s violent crime numbers are already low, but cases of rape were down from four reported in 2015 to one in 2016, aggravated assaults were lowered from seven to three and robberies went down from four to two.
There was an increase in residential burglaries to 32 in 2016, from 16 in 2015. Police attribute the increase to residential shed burglaries in which criminals stole lawn equipment and other valuable tools.
“These cases are difficult to address through enforcement because they were random in nature and there were wide spans of time when the offense occurs,” Holder said. “Most of the sheds were easy targets because they were unlocked.”
Police encourage residents to take steps to protect their property and keep the community safe. Residents should secure sheds with locks, take photos of stored equipment and their serial numbers, look out for suspicious activity and consider installing video surveillance.
“The Colleyville Police Department encourages residents to not only protect their property, but to call the police if they notice suspicious activity in their neighborhoods,” Holder said. “Even reporting that there was activity near your property could protect neighbors from having their sheds burglarized.”
Colleyville Police use the FBI Uniform Crime Reporting method to categorize and report criminal offenses.
From 2010 to this month, Colleyville Police have seen a 49 percent reduction in overall crime. Police attribute the gradual decrease to a change in policing tactics including strengthening community policing, predictive and preventative strategies, and more use of crime data.
Marty Sabota: 817-390-7367, @martysabota
