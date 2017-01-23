Dragons senior helping with fight to make playoffs

The Southlake Carroll boys basketball team was still within striking distance of a playoff spot as the Dragons started the second half of district competition on Tuesday night.
Carroll will need to finish out the close games to claim one of the top four places in the District 5-6A standings, as close losses to Lewisville and Euless Trinity in the first half have placed the Dragons in the sixth spot instead of tied for second.
One player the Dragons will rely on to help put them in a position to win those games the second time around is Eric Creech, a leading scorer for the Dragons and someone coach Eric McDade said is very dependable.
“Eric is an extremely tough competitor who comes to play every night,” McDade said. “We want him to continue to improve each day and provide senior leadership.”
McDade said that one of the things that the coaching staff appreciates the most about Creech is his humility.
“Eric is liked by everyone on the team and is a very humble person who is very passionate about our team’s success,” McDade said.
Creech agrees with McDade and said that being humble lets him remain on an even keel throughout the game.
“Playing with humility is an important part of the game, because it allows me to keep control of my emotions and focus on the next possession,” McDade said.
Creech is a member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and the co-president of the Students Standing Strong Christian group at Carroll High School and said he is pleased with how the team has competed so far this season.
“I feel like the season is going well,” Creech said. “We’ve won some decisive games and have performed well as a team. I try to bring energy on the court and a strong defensive presence.”
Carroll was 3-4 in the district standings heading into Tuesday night’s game with Lewisville and one game out of a playoff spot.
Creech said his objectives for the remainder of the season are twofold.
“My personal goal for this season is to average double digit points per game, and as a team to be district champs and advance past the first round in the playoffs,” Creech said.
Creech’s Favorites
Favorite Team: Dallas Mavericks
Favorite Athlete: Kevin Durant
Favorite Food: Chicken fried steak
Favorite Movie: American Sniper
Favorite TV Show: Friends
Book Currently Reading: With the Old Breed
Favorite Musical Group: Chainsmokers
