Carroll, GCISD officials study 2017-18 calendar options

Carroll students likely will begin the 2017-18 school year on Aug. 28, almost a week later than the current school year, because of the state requirement that public school districts may not begin classes before the fourth Monday in August. Grapevine-Colleyville schools may begin earlier, if trustees approve a district of innovation plan.
At their December board meetings, officials in the two districts discussed options for next year’s academic calendar.
For Carroll, Janet McDade, assistant superintendent for student services, presented three options. Two options ended the first semester in December while the third had semester break in January. One of the calendars had a shorter winter break and ended the school year June 1 while the other two ended June 6.
Officials said teachers were reluctant to support semester exams before break because of the much shorter first session while parents didn’t want a shorter winter break.
“The struggle we have is looking at it from the teachers’ standpoint and exams versus parents and vacation plans,” Board President Chris Archer said.
McDade said the only way for Carroll to start earlier than Aug. 28 is to approve a district of innovation plan, which is at least a three month process. She said trustees could consider it for the following year, as the late August start would impact the calendar in future years.
Grapevine-Colleyville officials are close to completing their district of innovation process, and trustees likely will vote on the plan in February.
Rick Westfall, GCISD’s deputy superintendent, gave basic calendar guidelines on two options at last month’s board meeting: one with the standard Aug. 28 start and one with an earlier start, if the district of innovation plan is approved.
Westfall said the calendar probably will be on the February board agenda, in addition to the innovation plan.
